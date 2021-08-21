Cancel
Spencer, WV

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Spencer

Spencer News Beat
Spencer News Beat
 8 days ago

(SPENCER, WV) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Spencer companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Spencer:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nCGK2_0bYt12ja00

1. Retail Sales Consultant

🏛️ AT & T

📍 Blue Creek, WV

💰 $55,965 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you like helping people? Do you have a strong desire to connect people with each other thru technology and entertainment? You may have what it takes to join our team. As a Retail Sales Consultant ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Certified HVAC Technician

🏛️ United Talent

📍 Spencer, WV

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

United Talent Staffing is currently seeking a Certified HVAC Technician for the Spencer, WV area! Job Responsibilities: * Preventative maintenance tasks & inspections * Diagnosing & troubleshooting ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Sales Account Representative

🏛️ Brad Bevins State Farm Agency

📍 Mineral Wells, WV

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

I am searching for a Sales Account Representative who has high energy, is coachable, relates well to people, and wants to be the BEST! Coachability is critical to this role; as I desire to help my ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Housekeeping Attendant

🏛️ Wyndham Super 8 Motel

📍 Ripley, WV

💰 $8 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Super 8 in Ripley, WV is looking to fill immediate openings for Part Time and Full Time Housekeeping Attendants to be part of our team! You will perform a variety of light cleaning and organizing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. General Laborer-Pump Operator-Water Transfer-Construction

🏛️ 5 Star Services Inc

📍 Rockport, WV

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job consists of working on Oil & Gas Sites, Industrial & Municipal Locations. Backing in & spotting trucks for offload. Skimming Oil off of weir tanks. Monitoring site for leaks and potential ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Family Practice Physician Traditional Practitioner - Physicians Only Apply - Perm

🏛️ Adaptive Medical Partners

📍 Spencer, WV

💰 $210,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Medical Doctors Only Apply. A Family Practice Physician Traditional Practitioner practice is seeking a qualified physician for WV. This and other physician jobs brought to you by ExactMD. Family ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Telemetry Travel Nurse RN - $3096 per week in WV- Parkersburg, WV

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Parkersburg, WV

💰 $3,096 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health, the modern healthcare staffing company, seeks an experienced registered nurse for this rewarding travel assignment opportunity. Join Nomad's growing team of registered nursing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL-A Truck Driver - Reefer

🏛️ Decker Truck Line, Inc.

📍 Reedsville, OH

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reefer Drivers We have been hitting the road for 90 years and we aren't stopping any time soon. Our drive is what keeps us going and our dedicated team is what keeps us strong. Here's to 90 more ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Regional CDL-A Driver - $1,400/week

🏛️ Cargo Transporters

📍 Ripley, WV

💰 $1,550 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cargo Transporters Now Hiring Regional Company Drivers $1400 Weekly pay & weekly home time ENJOY THESE GREAT BENEFITS! * Earn $70K+ per year * Home Weekly * New Model Freighliners (Average fleet age ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL-A Flatbed Driving - Flatbed Training Available

🏛️ Central Oregon Truck Company

📍 Ripley, WV

💰 $77,500 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY FLATBED DRIVERS REGIONAL AND OTR POSITIONS AVAILABLE EARN MORE IN YOUR FIRST 6 MONTHS WITH US, OR WE'LL GIVE YOU $3,500! COTC was built by flatbed drivers and still managed by flatbed ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Spencer, WV
40
Followers
223
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Spencer News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

