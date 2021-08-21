Ready for a change? These New Shoreham jobs are accepting applications

(NEW SHOREHAM, RI) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in New Shoreham.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in New Shoreham:

1. Sales Representative

🏛️ Triumph Financial Services.

📍 New London, CT

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* LIFE INSURANCE IS A RECESSION PROOF INDUSTRY. We are seeking for licensed and unlicensed people to join our team!! We will pay for the LIFE INSURANCE COURSE to help you to get licensed. We will train ...

2. Life Insurance Agent

🏛️ Driven Insurance Services

📍 Westerly, RI

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

During these uncertain times, help families secure their most valuable assets, their LIFE , while earning the BEST COMPENSATION in the Life Insurance Industry!! * You must have or willing to obtain a ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $110,000 Annually - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Yulduz Trucking Group - Team Drivers

📍 South Kingstown, RI

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Company Drivers! 1099 CDL-A Team Positions - Earn $110,000+ Yearly - Excellent Benefits! Pay Plans for Teams Drivers: * Earn $110,000+ annually * $0.68-$0.75 per loaded & empty miles

4. Emergency Room Travel Nurse RN - $3852 per week in RI- Westerly, RI

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Westerly, RI

💰 $3,852 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health, the modern healthcare staffing company, seeks an experienced registered nurse for this rewarding travel assignment opportunity. Join Nomad's growing team of registered nursing ...

5. Real Estate Agent

🏛️ Randall Realtors Compass

📍 Westerly, RI

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Real Estate Agent is the front line player in any Real Estate company. By networking and communicating with hundreds of individuals, Real Estate Agents facilitate housing transactions within ...

6. Part-time Housekeeper (HSKPCR21H11)

🏛️ Crimmins Residential Staffing

📍 Westerly, RI

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: Live-out, Part-time Housekeeper Schedule: Part-time, 2-3 days/week (during the season) 1 day/week (off season) Location: Westerly, RI Salary: $35 - $40/hour Overview: Lovely Couple in RI is ...

7. Concrete Construction Laborer

🏛️ John Strafach & Sons, Inc

📍 Westerly, RI

💰 $33 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job description Large concrete placements using a mechanical vibrator. Carpenter tendering using Symons Forms Concrete Finishing a plus. Requirements Minimum experience 2 years Drivers license ...

8. HOUSING MANAGER /LITC PROGRAM

🏛️ Newport Housing Authority

📍 Newport, RI

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

POSITION SUMMARY: The Property Manager is responsible for the overall management of the property on a day-to-day basis. This includes the direct supervision of the Maintenance Foreman. The Property ...

9. Diesel Mechanic/Technician - Start at $29.30/Hour + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ FedEx - Technician Hartford, CT

📍 Groton, CT

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Technicians (Diesel Mechanic) Pay Starting at $29.30/Hour + Sign-On Bonus Available! FedEx Freight is looking for people to fill Shop Technician positions in Hartford, CT. Position ...

10. Sales Representative Starting At 115% Comp!

🏛️ Family First Life - Priority One

📍 New London, CT

💰 $225,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking individuals who are interested in being part of the fastest growing market available today, The Senior Market. At Family First Life, we are considered to be "The Senior Market ...