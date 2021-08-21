Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Shoreham, RI

Ready for a change? These New Shoreham jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
New Shoreham News Beat
New Shoreham News Beat
 8 days ago

(NEW SHOREHAM, RI) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in New Shoreham.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in New Shoreham:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42APJU_0bYt0txH00

1. Sales Representative

🏛️ Triumph Financial Services.

📍 New London, CT

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* LIFE INSURANCE IS A RECESSION PROOF INDUSTRY. We are seeking for licensed and unlicensed people to join our team!! We will pay for the LIFE INSURANCE COURSE to help you to get licensed. We will train ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Life Insurance Agent

🏛️ Driven Insurance Services

📍 Westerly, RI

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

During these uncertain times, help families secure their most valuable assets, their LIFE , while earning the BEST COMPENSATION in the Life Insurance Industry!! * You must have or willing to obtain a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $110,000 Annually - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Yulduz Trucking Group - Team Drivers

📍 South Kingstown, RI

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Company Drivers! 1099 CDL-A Team Positions - Earn $110,000+ Yearly - Excellent Benefits! Pay Plans for Teams Drivers: * Earn $110,000+ annually * $0.68-$0.75 per loaded & empty miles

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Emergency Room Travel Nurse RN - $3852 per week in RI- Westerly, RI

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Westerly, RI

💰 $3,852 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health, the modern healthcare staffing company, seeks an experienced registered nurse for this rewarding travel assignment opportunity. Join Nomad's growing team of registered nursing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Real Estate Agent

🏛️ Randall Realtors Compass

📍 Westerly, RI

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Real Estate Agent is the front line player in any Real Estate company. By networking and communicating with hundreds of individuals, Real Estate Agents facilitate housing transactions within ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Part-time Housekeeper (HSKPCR21H11)

🏛️ Crimmins Residential Staffing

📍 Westerly, RI

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: Live-out, Part-time Housekeeper Schedule: Part-time, 2-3 days/week (during the season) 1 day/week (off season) Location: Westerly, RI Salary: $35 - $40/hour Overview: Lovely Couple in RI is ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Concrete Construction Laborer

🏛️ John Strafach & Sons, Inc

📍 Westerly, RI

💰 $33 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job description Large concrete placements using a mechanical vibrator. Carpenter tendering using Symons Forms Concrete Finishing a plus. Requirements Minimum experience 2 years Drivers license ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. HOUSING MANAGER /LITC PROGRAM

🏛️ Newport Housing Authority

📍 Newport, RI

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

POSITION SUMMARY: The Property Manager is responsible for the overall management of the property on a day-to-day basis. This includes the direct supervision of the Maintenance Foreman. The Property ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Diesel Mechanic/Technician - Start at $29.30/Hour + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ FedEx - Technician Hartford, CT

📍 Groton, CT

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Technicians (Diesel Mechanic) Pay Starting at $29.30/Hour + Sign-On Bonus Available! FedEx Freight is looking for people to fill Shop Technician positions in Hartford, CT. Position ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Sales Representative Starting At 115% Comp!

🏛️ Family First Life - Priority One

📍 New London, CT

💰 $225,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking individuals who are interested in being part of the fastest growing market available today, The Senior Market. At Family First Life, we are considered to be "The Senior Market ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
New Shoreham News Beat

New Shoreham News Beat

New Shoreham, RI
8
Followers
204
Post
187
Views
ABOUT

With New Shoreham News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Shoreham, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Real Estate Company#Ct#Life#Cdl#Nomad#The Real Estate Agent#Real Estate Agents#Symons Forms Concrete#Litc Program#The Maintenance Foreman#Shop#Family First Life
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy