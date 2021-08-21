Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gainesville, TX

No experience necessary — Gainesville companies hiring now

Posted by 
Gainesville News Beat
Gainesville News Beat
 8 days ago

(Gainesville, TX) Looking to get your foot in the door in Gainesville? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07xTXm_0bYt0s4Y00

1. Entry Level Manufacturing $17 per hour

🏛️ OnTrack Staffing Denton, TX

📍 Denton, TX

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OnTrack Staffing is now hiring for a jewelry manufacturing company here in Denton, TX! No experience required, willing to train the right candidate. Great pay and benefits! Mon-Fri 1st Shift $14.75

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Merchandiser Full Time

🏛️ Fisher59

📍 Gainesville, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for Merchandisers to join The Fisher59 team! No experience necessary! All you need is a great attitude and a willingness to learn. If you are wanting to start a CAREER in Beer and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Call Center Representative - Full Time

🏛️ DATCU

📍 Denton, TX

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location Headquarters- Corinth - Corinth, TX Position Type Full Time Education Level High School Salary Range $12.50 Hourly Job Shift Day Job Category Banking Description ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CDL Food Delivery Driver - Average $70,000/Year - Recent Grads Welcome

🏛️ SYGMA Network (General)

📍 Denton, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Food Delivery Drivers Average Around $70,000 per Year - Recent Graduates Welcome! Sign-On Bonuses in Select Locations - Apply for Details You have probably seen our trucks on the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Truck Driver Trainees Needed - PAID Class A CDL Training! (Denton)

🏛️ Stevens Transport

📍 Denton, TX

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ALL COSTS COVERED! COMPANY PAID CDL TRAINING! Earn up to $50,000 this year at Steens Transport! BECOME A TRUCK DRIVER FOR STEVENS TRANSPORT! Join the Stevens Transport family as a professional truck ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Truck Driver Home Weekly 800 to 1400 per week Recent Grads Welcome

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Marietta, OK

💰 $1,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Details Pay $800 to $1400 per week Home Weekly Runs - (Recent Grads Welcome to this position, will be will a trainer for 3 to 4 weeks - Regional Routes) Available Trucks 2018 to 2021 M5W Transport ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Gainesville, TX

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Denton, TX

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees

🏛️ Tyson Foods

📍 Sanger, TX

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Back Your Success With An Industry Leader! Largest Pay Increase EVER For Tyson OTR Drivers! Call A Recruiter For Details Tyson Foods provides CDL-A OTR truck driver jobs that offer fantastic benefits ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Recruitment Assistant- Denton/Irving/Grand Prairie

🏛️ GIRL SCOUTS OF NORTHEAST TEXAS

📍 Denton, TX

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location Denton Service Center - Denton, TX Remote Type N/A Position Type Seasonal Education Level High School Salary Range $12.00 Hourly Travel Percentage Undisclosed Job ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Gainesville News Beat

Gainesville News Beat

Gainesville, TX
141
Followers
374
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Gainesville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
City
Gainesville, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Company#Truck Drivers#Cdl#Steens Transport#Stevens Transport#Home Weekly Runs Lrb#Otr#Cpm#Teams Trainees#Tyson Otr Drivers#Tx Remote Type N
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy