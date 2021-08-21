Cancel
Clayton, NM

Get hired! Job openings in and around Clayton

Clayton News Watch
 8 days ago

(CLAYTON, NM) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Clayton.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Clayton:


1. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Clayton)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Clayton, NM

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

2. Occupational Therapist - OTR - SNF/LTC

🏛️ CareerStaff Unlimited

📍 Clayton, NM

💰 $44 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Occupational Therapist - OTR - SNF/LTC CareerStaff Unlimited is hiring an Occupational Therapist for a 13-week contract position inClayton, NM!This is for a full-time contract, with a guarantee of 30 ...

3. CDL Local Truck Driver - Home Daily - Average $57,000/Yr + $2k Sign-On

🏛️ JBS Carriers - Cactus Cattle

📍 Felt, OK

💰 $250 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Experienced Local Drivers for Cactus Cattle Haul Fleet Home Daily - Average $57,000 Annually + $2,000 Sign-On Your Home for a Better Future. Drive how you want with pay and benefits no one can ...

4. Certified Nursing Assistant - CNA

🏛️ CareerStaff Unlimited

📍 Clayton, NM

💰 $5,040 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Certified Nursing Assistant - CNA CareerStaff Unlimited is hiring Certified Nursing Assistants for a full-time contract opportunities inClayton, NM! Qualified CNAs will have a strong focus on patient ...

5. Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA)

🏛️ One Stop Staffing Solutions

📍 Clayton, NM

💰 $116 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

One Stop staffing solution is looking for a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) to join our team iat Clayton NM The CNA will provide nursing care to patients and assist them in daily activities such as ...

Clayton News Watch

Clayton, NM
ABOUT

With Clayton News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

