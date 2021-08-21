These jobs are hiring in Moses Lake — and they let you set your own schedule

(Moses Lake, WA) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Moses Lake are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Moses Lake, WA

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

2. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Moses Lake, WA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

3. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Moses Lake, WA

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

4. Retail Stocking Associate $16.30/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Moses Lake, WA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...

5. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Moses Lake, WA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

6. Retail Sales

🏛️ Verizon Authorized Retailer - Cellular Plus

📍 Ephrata, WA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Verizon Authorized Retailer - Cellular Plus Sales Representative - $500 Sign On Bonus We need outgoing full time or part time Retail Sales Representatives who are genuinely devoted to finding the ...

7. Dental Assistant Instructor

🏛️ Zollege

📍 Moses Lake, WA

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Part-Time

About Us: Moses Lake Dental Assistant School , powered by Zollege, is currently searching for a Part-Time Dental Assistant Instructor to join the team. Zollege leads the change in the for-profit ...