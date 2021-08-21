Cancel
Verdigre, NE

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Verdigre

(VERDIGRE, NE) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Verdigre companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Verdigre:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mi0BV_0bYt0iUW00

1. Construction Workers

🏛️ Great Plains Underground Construction

📍 Creighton, NE

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Construction Workers - Sign-on Bonus Great Plains Underground Construction, based in Creighton, Nebraska, is looking for laborers to install communication and utility infrastructures. Applicants must ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Truck Driver CDL A - Dedicated

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Osmond, NE

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,842 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Creighton, NE

💰 $1,842 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Creighton, Nebraska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08/23/2021

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Commercial Applicator

🏛️ Executive Recruiting Consultants

📍 Bloomfield, NE

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

POSITION: Custom Applicator COMPANY PROFILE: A full service dependable Ag organization is seeking to add a Custom Applicator to their team. WHAT THIS COMPANY OFFERS YOU: * $14 - $18 per hour DOE

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $1,450/Week + $6,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Ryder - Grand Island, NE

📍 Royal, NE

💰 $6,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ryder is Hiring Class A Company Drivers Home Weekly - Earn $1,450 per Week + $6,000 Sign-On Ryder is a commercial transportation, logistics, and supply chain management solutions company in business ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,836 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Creighton, NE

💰 $1,836 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedPro Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Creighton, Nebraska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $1613.49 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Creighton, NE

💰 $1,613 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

American Mobile Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Creighton, NE. Shift: 3x12 hr flex Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

