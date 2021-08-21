Cancel
Park Rapids, MN

Job alert: These jobs are open in Park Rapids

Posted by 
Park Rapids Daily
Park Rapids Daily
 8 days ago

(PARK RAPIDS, MN) Companies in Park Rapids are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Park Rapids:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkdMN_0bYt0gj400

1. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,456 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Park Rapids, MN

💰 $1,456 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Allied is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Park Rapids, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Packaging Professional

🏛️ FedEx Ground

📍 Lake George, MN

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Auto req ID: 297086BR Job Summary FedEx Ground is an essential business that needs people to help us support the economy, handling life-saving medications and other items that keep our communities as ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Cashier - Park Rapids Store

🏛️ L&M Fleet Supply

📍 Park Rapids, MN

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cashier - Up to $1500 Sign on Bonus! Job Type : Full-Time Hours, Varied Shift Times Compensation : Starting wage is typically between $11.50-$13.00 per hour (Higher wages offered and based on ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Maintenance Worker

🏛️ Greenwood Connections

📍 Menahga, MN

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job details Salary $15.05 - $18.55 an hour Job Type Full-time Number of hires for this role 1 Qualifications * Maintenance: 1 year (Preferred) * Driver's License (Preferred) Full Job Description ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Food Production Worker | All Shifts

🏛️ Lamb Weston RDO Frozen

📍 Park Rapids, MN

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join this growing company and enjoy endless opportunities for career growth & advancement within! Doherty Staffing Solutions is partnering with a leading food production company in Park Rapids, MN

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Traveling Reset Merchandiser

🏛️ RESOURCE PLUS OF NORTH FLORIDA INC

📍 Osage, MN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Resource Plus is seeking traveling store setup personnel for fixture installation and merchandising projects. * Must work well on a crew in a retail setting * Must be prepared to travel for extended ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Direct Support Specialist - Human Services Technician

🏛️ Minnesota Department of Human Services

📍 Akeley, MN

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Class: Human Services Technician Working Title: Direct Support Specialist Who May Apply : Open to all qualified job seekers Date Posted : 06/09/2021 Closing Date : 09/30/2021 Hiring Agency ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Plumbing and Electrical Department Head - Park Rapids Store

🏛️ L&M Fleet Supply

📍 Park Rapids, MN

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Plumbing and Electrical Department Head - Up to $1500 Sign on Bonus! Job Type : Full-Time Hours, Varied Shift Times Compensation : Starting wage is typically between $13.50-$16.00 per hour (Higher ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Truck Driver Lease Program: Dedicated - Walkaway Lease w/ No Money Down & No Credit Check - Earn up

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Park Rapids, MN

💰 $10,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease PurchasesBenefits * 2015 Freightliner Cascadia - All Fuel Saver Automatic Transmission * $1.20 all Dispatched Miles * NO Credit Check, NO Money Down with Walkaway ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. RN (Registered Nurse) Evenings

🏛️ Greenwood Connections

📍 Menahga, MN

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job details Salary $26.75 - $31.75 an hour Job Type Full-time Part-time Number of hires for this role 1 Qualifications * BLS Certification (Preferred) * RN (Preferred) Full Job Description Evaluates ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Park Rapids Daily

Park Rapids Daily

Park Rapids, MN
