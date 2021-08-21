Hiring Now: These roles are open in Sibley

(SIBLEY, IA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Sibley.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Sibley:

1. Travel Nurse RN - Hospice Palliative Care RN - $2,442 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Worthington, MN

💰 $2,442 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Hospice Palliative Care RN for a travel nursing job in Worthington, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Hospice Palliative Care RN * ...

2. Quality Control Inspector

🏛️ Consolidated Machine & Tool

📍 Paullina, IA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Information Consolidated Machine & Tool (CMT) and its 13 locations specialize in precision machining, fabrication, and assembly highly engineered components. With over 175 years of combined ...

3. RM ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT

🏛️ GCC Ready Mix

📍 Orange City, IA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

GCC Location: Orange City, IA Pay rate: $14 - $17(hourly) At GCC, employees are our most important resource. As a part of the GCC family, you'll bewelcomed into a culture thatpromotes thecompany ...

4. Warehouse - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Ascend Staffing

📍 Spirit Lake, IA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Want to be hired immediately? Apply now, start working tomorrow! A local medical packaging facility in Spirit Lake, IA is seeking a Warehouse Operator to perform shipping and receiving duties at $15 ...

5. Cook

🏛️ A&W

📍 Spirit Lake, IA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Full time or Part time We are looking for people to join our team. Day and night shifts available. Must be friendly, like working as a team, and a self starter. $12 - $14 an hour based on experience

6. $1000 Sign on Bonus - $19.50 an hour Pella-Sioux Center, IA

🏛️ Pella

📍 Sioux Center, IA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a $1000 Sign On Bonus - $19.50 An Hour Pella-Sioux Center, IA to join our team! $1,000 SIGN-ON BONUS! A window of opportunity is open for individuals seeking meaningful careers with a ...

7. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1750 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Primghar, IA

💰 $1,750 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Occupational Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Primghar, IA. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1750 / Week Occupational ...

8. Assistant Service Manager

🏛️ Motor Inn of Spirit Lake

📍 Spirit Lake, IA

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Motor Inn of Spirit Lakeis offering an opportunity for an applicant to work with our team of full-time Automotive Technicians. New team members responsibilities include scheduling and working with ...

9. Retail Associate - Worthington

🏛️ Goodwill of the Great Plains

📍 Worthington, MN

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New higher starting wages! Here at Goodwill, your work helps to change the lives of people with barriers to employment. Working at Goodwill gives you opportunities to learn and grow through ...

10. Food Service Worker

🏛️ A&W

📍 Spirit Lake, IA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Spirit Lake A&W Full time or Part time We are looking for people to join our team. Day and night shifts available. Must be friendly, like working as a team, and a self starter. $12 - 14 an hour based ...