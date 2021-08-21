Cancel
Sibley, IA

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Sibley

Sibley News Watch
Sibley News Watch
 8 days ago

(SIBLEY, IA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Sibley.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Sibley:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tcUyf_0bYt0exc00

1. Travel Nurse RN - Hospice Palliative Care RN - $2,442 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Worthington, MN

💰 $2,442 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Hospice Palliative Care RN for a travel nursing job in Worthington, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Hospice Palliative Care RN * ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Quality Control Inspector

🏛️ Consolidated Machine & Tool

📍 Paullina, IA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Information Consolidated Machine & Tool (CMT) and its 13 locations specialize in precision machining, fabrication, and assembly highly engineered components. With over 175 years of combined ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. RM ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT

🏛️ GCC Ready Mix

📍 Orange City, IA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

GCC Location: Orange City, IA Pay rate: $14 - $17(hourly) At GCC, employees are our most important resource. As a part of the GCC family, you'll bewelcomed into a culture thatpromotes thecompany ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Warehouse - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Ascend Staffing

📍 Spirit Lake, IA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Want to be hired immediately? Apply now, start working tomorrow! A local medical packaging facility in Spirit Lake, IA is seeking a Warehouse Operator to perform shipping and receiving duties at $15 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Cook

🏛️ A&W

📍 Spirit Lake, IA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Full time or Part time We are looking for people to join our team. Day and night shifts available. Must be friendly, like working as a team, and a self starter. $12 - $14 an hour based on experience

Click Here to Apply Now

6. $1000 Sign on Bonus - $19.50 an hour Pella-Sioux Center, IA

🏛️ Pella

📍 Sioux Center, IA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a $1000 Sign On Bonus - $19.50 An Hour Pella-Sioux Center, IA to join our team! $1,000 SIGN-ON BONUS! A window of opportunity is open for individuals seeking meaningful careers with a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1750 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Primghar, IA

💰 $1,750 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Occupational Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Primghar, IA. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1750 / Week Occupational ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Assistant Service Manager

🏛️ Motor Inn of Spirit Lake

📍 Spirit Lake, IA

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Motor Inn of Spirit Lakeis offering an opportunity for an applicant to work with our team of full-time Automotive Technicians. New team members responsibilities include scheduling and working with ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Retail Associate - Worthington

🏛️ Goodwill of the Great Plains

📍 Worthington, MN

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New higher starting wages! Here at Goodwill, your work helps to change the lives of people with barriers to employment. Working at Goodwill gives you opportunities to learn and grow through ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Food Service Worker

🏛️ A&W

📍 Spirit Lake, IA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Spirit Lake A&W Full time or Part time We are looking for people to join our team. Day and night shifts available. Must be friendly, like working as a team, and a self starter. $12 - 14 an hour based ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Sibley News Watch

Sibley News Watch

Sibley, IA
ABOUT

With Sibley News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

