Oblong, IL

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Oblong

Oblong Voice
Oblong Voice
 8 days ago

(OBLONG, IL) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Oblong.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Oblong:


1. Travel Physical Therapist - $2,070 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Newton, IL

💰 $2,070 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jackson Therapy Partners is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Newton, Illinois. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date

2. Diesel Technicians

🏛️ WorkRocket

📍 Newton, IL

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you a mechanic that would benefit from a day shift career that offers excellent pay and benefits? Join a smaller, stable John Deere dealer where you will benefit from a great company culture ...

3. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Earn $1,250/Week + $4k Sign-On

🏛️ Hirschbach - Dedicated Drivers

📍 Oblong, IL

💰 $1,550 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers Average $74,000+ In Your First Year Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now and Call (855) 209-5482 Hirschbach Offers: * 2019-2021 ...

4. Earn $18 - $25/hr delivering packages with Amazon Flex

🏛️ Amazon Flex

📍 Palestine, IL

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Money matters. Whether you're saving up for something big or you just want to make some extra money, earning $18 - $25 an hour will get you there faster. Know your earnings. For each Flex offer, you ...

5. Food Service Assistant Manager

🏛️ Domino's

📍 Oblong, IL

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Summary * This job cannot be performed remotely * Report to a specific address * Must be authorized to work in the United States * Background check required * Starting at $13.00 per hour * Benefits ...

6. Entry-Level Customer Service Associate

🏛️ Mach 1 Stores

📍 Robinson, IL

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mach 1 Stores of Robinson, Ilinois is looking to hire an Entry-Level Customer Service Associate to greet customers and efficiently handle our store's operational duties. Are you a customer service ...

7. Driver

🏛️ Rides Mass Transit District

📍 Robinson, IL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Employment Type: Full Time Minimum Experience: Entry Level Job Description: Entry Level, starting pay $15.50/hr., will train. $500.00 New Hire Incentive after successful completion of a minimum three ...

8. Inside Sales Representative (Counter Sales)

🏛️ RP Lumber

📍 Robinson, IL

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This position is responsible for handling sales of building materials and products to customers and contractors either in-person at the sales counter or via electronic communication methods (i.e ...

9. Clinical Medical Director: Locum tenens - $5000+ per week

🏛️ Alumni Healthcare Staffing

📍 Newton, IL

💰 $140 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Please see the below details for an excellent opportunity to work within a highly skilled group of physicians and support staff. Were currently looking for a staff physician to join the team on a ...

10. Domino's Assistant Manager - South - Earn up to $15/per hour (2534)

🏛️ Domino's

📍 Prairie Creek, IN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Domino's has immediate openings for Assistant Managers for our South store located at 4408 S 7th St Terre Haute IN 47802. Our managers are the backbone of our business! Managers handle all aspects of ...

