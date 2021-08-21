Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around New Town

(NEW TOWN, ND) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in New Town.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in New Town:

1. Sales Director

🏛️ The Arndt Agency

📍 New Town, ND

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Director Create your own schedule and take control of your future in this unique sales role. Our agency is leading the way in the Midwest, with over 716% growth in the past year. We are looking ...

2. Janitorial Technician

🏛️ Elwood Staffing

📍 New Town, ND

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Janitorial Technician Pay: $17.00 /hour Nationally recognized assembly and production facility is seeking a Janitorial Technician in New Town, ND. Great Schedule with overtime! What's in it for you

3. Wire Harness Assembly Weekend Shift

🏛️ Elwood Staffing

📍 New Town, ND

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Wire Harness Assembly Weekend Shift Pay: $18.00 /hour Are you looking for a great career opportunity? We have a clean comfortable office like work environment, and are seeking to add to our ...

4. Dialysis Travel Nurse RN - $1620 per week in ND- New Town, ND

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 New Town, ND

💰 $1,620 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health, the modern healthcare staffing company, seeks an experienced registered nurse for this rewarding travel assignment opportunity. Join Nomad's growing team of registered nursing ...

5. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (New Town)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 New Town, ND

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

6. Behavioral Health Director

🏛️ Indian Health Service

📍 New Town, ND

💰 $79,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Location: New Town, ND Exit Disclaimer: You Are Leaving www.ihs.gov Salary Range: $59,000 to $79,000 / Per Year Open Period: 5/1/2021 to 8/31/2021 Summary: The Elbowoods Memorial Health Center Team ...

7. CDL-A Flatbed Driving - Flatbed Training Available

🏛️ Central Oregon Truck Company

📍 New Town, ND

💰 $77,500 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY FLATBED DRIVERS REGIONAL AND OTR POSITIONS AVAILABLE EARN MORE IN YOUR FIRST 6 MONTHS WITH US, OR WE'LL GIVE YOU $3,500! COTC was built by flatbed drivers and still managed by flatbed ...

8. Insurance Sales Representative - No Prior Experience Needed (Training Offered; Hiring Now)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 New Town, ND

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...