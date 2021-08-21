Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Town, ND

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around New Town

Posted by 
New Town News Flash
New Town News Flash
 8 days ago

(NEW TOWN, ND) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in New Town.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in New Town:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D0iAq_0bYt0QYK00

1. Sales Director

🏛️ The Arndt Agency

📍 New Town, ND

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Director Create your own schedule and take control of your future in this unique sales role. Our agency is leading the way in the Midwest, with over 716% growth in the past year. We are looking ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Janitorial Technician

🏛️ Elwood Staffing

📍 New Town, ND

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Janitorial Technician Pay: $17.00 /hour Nationally recognized assembly and production facility is seeking a Janitorial Technician in New Town, ND. Great Schedule with overtime! What's in it for you

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Wire Harness Assembly Weekend Shift

🏛️ Elwood Staffing

📍 New Town, ND

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Wire Harness Assembly Weekend Shift Pay: $18.00 /hour Are you looking for a great career opportunity? We have a clean comfortable office like work environment, and are seeking to add to our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Dialysis Travel Nurse RN - $1620 per week in ND- New Town, ND

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 New Town, ND

💰 $1,620 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health, the modern healthcare staffing company, seeks an experienced registered nurse for this rewarding travel assignment opportunity. Join Nomad's growing team of registered nursing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (New Town)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 New Town, ND

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Behavioral Health Director

🏛️ Indian Health Service

📍 New Town, ND

💰 $79,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Location: New Town, ND Exit Disclaimer: You Are Leaving www.ihs.gov Salary Range: $59,000 to $79,000 / Per Year Open Period: 5/1/2021 to 8/31/2021 Summary: The Elbowoods Memorial Health Center Team ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL-A Flatbed Driving - Flatbed Training Available

🏛️ Central Oregon Truck Company

📍 New Town, ND

💰 $77,500 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY FLATBED DRIVERS REGIONAL AND OTR POSITIONS AVAILABLE EARN MORE IN YOUR FIRST 6 MONTHS WITH US, OR WE'LL GIVE YOU $3,500! COTC was built by flatbed drivers and still managed by flatbed ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Insurance Sales Representative - No Prior Experience Needed (Training Offered; Hiring Now)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 New Town, ND

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

New Town News Flash

New Town News Flash

New Town, ND
26
Followers
209
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With New Town News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Town, ND
New Town, ND
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Nd New Town#Nd Nomad Health New Town#Nomad#Nd Exit#Cdl#Otr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy