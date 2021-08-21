Job alert: These Paden City jobs are accepting applications

(PADEN CITY, WV) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Paden City companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Paden City:

1. CDL A Truck Drivers OTR 4K Sign

🏛️ Classic Carriers

📍 New Martinsville, WV

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL A Truck Drivers 4K Sign Call (866) 893-5919 and apply online today! SMALL HOME TOWN FEEL WITH FAMILY ATMOSPHERE- RESPECT YOU DESERVE! *Involved with Wreaths Across America and Peach Tour* **$4 ...

2. $14 hourly PT Essential Merchandiser-Sistersville, WV

🏛️ Strategic Retail Solutions

📍 Sistersville, WV

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Part Time Reset Merchandiser Flexible Mon- Friday daytime hours, Great add on & can easily be worked in with other work commitments. Strategic Retail Solutions LLC is a leading retail merchandising ...

3. Production Worker

🏛️ United Talent

📍 New Martinsville, WV

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for a great place to work? Looking for a start to a new career? We are looking for YOU! United Talent Staffing has IMMEDIATE openings for full-time, part time and seasonal General Laborers in ...

4. CDL-A Company Dedicated Truck Driver - Now Hiring

🏛️ Dart

📍 New Martinsville, WV

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Earn Higher Pay With Dart's CDL-A Company DEDICATED TRUCK DRIVING JOBS! To other carriers, consistent lanes and home time might be "new" but Dart has been offering a great work/life balance on our ...

5. Dedicated Class A CDL Truck Driver

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Paden City, WV

💰 $83,720 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...

6. Dedicated Truck Drivers, $10,000 Sign-On Bonus!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Woodsfield, OH

💰 $97,664 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**PAY $1,549-$1,878 WEEKLY**PAY $80,559-$97,664 Annually*Top CPM: 0.63*Effective Pay / Mile: $1.187* *CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED *34 Hour Reset Weekly* DEDICATED ACCOUNT* Dedicated account based out of ...

7. Regional Class A CDL Driver - Home Weekly

🏛️ Trucking People - Now Hiring!

📍 Belmont, WV

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Call for a quick phone screen: Liza Rodriguez CEO 281-612-1870 MILES, GREAT PAY, NEW EQUIPMENT AND BENEFITS! Growing Company just got 50 new trucks! Company offers newer equipment with MILES to go ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - High Pay - 100% No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Dart - DEX Local

📍 New Martinsville, WV

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ready for a New Local Truck Driving Opportunity? Most locations Projected yearly income is $70,000 - $80,000 and Still Home Daily! $3k-$4k Sign On Bonus Available in Select Locations! Paid Vacation ...

9. CDL-A Dedicated Truck Driver - Dollar Tree Marengo - Earn $104,000 Annual Pay!

🏛️ USA Truck

📍 New Martinsville, WV

💰 $104,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

DL-A Dedicated Truck Drivers - EARN $104,000 ANNUAL PAY! Have you been wishing on a star for a six-figure ANNUAL PAY? USA Truck makes it come true with our Family Dollar dedicated truck driving ...

10. Class A OTR Truck Drivers - Great Benefits

🏛️ K & B Transportation

📍 New Martinsville, WV

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

K&B Transportation is trying something new for all the Road Warriors out there. To be eligible for this program you must be willing to go out for 2 months at a time. In return, on top of excellent ...