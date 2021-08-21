Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Oberlin

(OBERLIN, KS) Companies in Oberlin are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Oberlin:

1. Director Of Nursing (DON/DNS) - Interim

🏛️ CareerStaff Unlimited

📍 Oberlin, KS

💰 $3,203 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Director of Nursing opening in Oberlin, Kansas. This and other nursing administrator jobs brought to you by NursingJobCafe.com Director Of Nursing (DON/DNS) - Interim We are hiring a qualified ...

2. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Mc Cook)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Mccook, NE

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

3. Retail Team Member

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Mccook, NE

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is an essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Individuals must be committed to exemplary customer service. Responsible for a variety of duties: sales ...

4. Clerk of the District Court I - 17th Judicial District

🏛️ Kansas Judicial Branch

📍 Dresden, KS

💰 $43,618 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position number: K0055190 Location of Employment: 17th Judicial District, Decatur County, Kansas Position/Salary and Benefits: Clerk of the District Court I $43,618 annually Kansas Judicial Branch ...

5. Official Court Reporter - 17th Judicial District

🏛️ Kansas Judicial Branch

📍 Norton, KS

💰 $49,315 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position number: K0053743 Location of Employment: Decatur, Graham, Norton, Osborne, Phillips or Smith County Position Title & Salary: Official Court Reporter, Step 35, $49,315 annually Kansas ...

6. Head Start Family Educator

🏛️ Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska

📍 Mccook, NE

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: Family Educator Program and Location: Head Start, McCook, NE (Frontier County) Position Summary: The Family Educator is a resource for parents and a facilitator for learning and assists ...

7. General Dentist

🏛️ Rawlins County Dental Clinic

📍 Atwood, KS

💰 $158,603 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Rawlins County Dental Clinic is a small nonprofit, safety-net dental clinic in Northwest Kansas. We serve over 9 counties in Kansas as well as neighboring Southwest Nebraska. Our mission is to to ...

8. Marina Bar & Grill Manager

🏛️ Willow Springs Investment Group, Inc

📍 Mccook, NE

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seasonal-22 weeks: Order, receive & stock supplies, food, sundries & alcohol. Schedule employees. Must be able to lift 50#s. Cook burgers, etc. on a flat top grill (will train if necessary). Open ...

9. Class A CDL Truck Driver - Average $80K+ Annually!

🏛️ National Carriers Inc.

📍 Mccook, NE

💰 $93,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

YOUR FAMILY ON THE OPEN ROAD Our new pay increase proves we mean business. Our family atmosphere shows that we care. Our longevity pay makes our ongoing appreaciation clear. No matter how you look at ...

10. Motel/Hotel HandyMan

🏛️ MHM HOSPITALITY LLC

📍 Mccook, NE

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description * Check equipment and perform routine maintenance to ensure everything is in working order * Repair malfunctioning equipment units and broken structures. * Handyman * Clean facilities ...