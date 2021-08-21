Cancel
Glendale, UT

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Glendale

Glendale Voice
Glendale Voice
 8 days ago

(GLENDALE, UT) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Glendale.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Glendale:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWL9S_0bYt0DK700

1. Truck Drivers - CDL A - $15,000 Sign-On/Retention Bonus!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Glendale, UT

💰 $96,564 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**$1,466-$1,857 Weekly **PAY $76,232-$96,564 Annually *Top CPM: 0.5 *CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED *HOMETIME: 1.5 Day Per Week * DEDICATED ACCOUNT* $10,000 Sign-On Bonus for Experienced Drivers + $5,000 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Maintenance Technician

🏛️ Challenger School

📍 Glendale, UT

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Challenger School is seeking a Maintenance Technician to work at our campuses in Salt Lake and Farmington. The standard work week is Monday-Friday, 6:00am-3:00pm with occasional overtime. Benefits

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Work at Home - Customer Support Agent

🏛️ SYKES

📍 Glendale, UT

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At SYKES, we help people one caring interaction at a time - that includes you! You'll shine in this role utilizing people skills to assist customers. Best of all, you'll work in a fun team ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. ROOM ATTENDANT ($300 Signing Bonus!)

🏛️ Holiday Inn Express Kanab

📍 Kanab, UT

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

POSITION TITLE: Room Attendant DEPARTMENT: Housekeeping REPORTS TO: Housekeeping Supervisor / Executive Housekeeper $300 Signing Bonus!* Come join the award winning Holiday Inn Express Kanab. We ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Hiring a Server/Cashier at Camp Outpost Co. in Zion

🏛️ Camp Zion

📍 Springdale, UT

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring immediately- Located in Springdale, UT - Zion! Come be part of our amazing team in Springdale, Utah. Tucked between amazing red rock cliffs and the gateway to Zion National Park, Springdale ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Member Experience Officer (Teller/Loan Officer)

🏛️ Mountain America Credit Union

📍 Kanab, UT

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

LOCATION Kanab Branch 190 West Center Street Kanab, UT 84741 SCHEDULE Full Time; Monday - Friday 8:45am - 6:15pm * Day off during the week when a Saturday is worked. At Mountain America, we are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Extended Class (Enrichment) Teacher

🏛️ Challenger School

📍 Glendale, UT

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Challenger School seeks enthusiastic individuals to teach specialties to students enrolled in our after school program. Specialties include: Arts and crafts, Foreign Language, Instruments, Singing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Sales Information Specialist

🏛️ Glen Canyon Conservancy

📍 Kanab, UT

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MAIN DUTY:Providing excellent customer service while making sales and giving our visitors the correct information needed for their trip. OTHER DUTIES INCLUDE, BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO: 1) Accurately ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Diesel Mechanic/Technician - Competitive Pay - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ FedEx - Technician Salt Lake City, Utah

📍 Glendale, UT

💰 $120 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Technicians (Diesel Mechanic) Competitive Pay + Excellent Benefits FedEx Freight is looking for people to fill Shop Technician positions. Position overview: To provide timely, quality, and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Cooks- Hiring Immediately at New Restaurant Concept Camp Outpost in Zion National Park!

🏛️ Camp Zion

📍 Springdale, UT

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring immediately! This is an entry level position and no previous experience is required! Located in Springdale, UT - Zion! Come be part of our amazing team in Springdale, Utah. Tucked between ...

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With Glendale Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

