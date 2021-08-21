Cancel
Yoder, CO

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Yoder

Posted by 
Yoder Post
Yoder Post
 8 days ago

(YODER, CO) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Yoder.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Yoder:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1untV2_0bYt05LY00

1. CDL Owner Operator Truck Driver - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year

🏛️ WD Logistics

📍 Black Forest, CO

💰 $275,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking Owner Operator Truck Drivers! Flexible Home Time - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year! WD Logistics, LLC is looking to partner with service-oriented owner-operators to haul bulk dairy and food ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Senior iOS Engineer, iOS Engineer, Mobile Engineer

🏛️ CyberCoders

📍 Colorado Springs, CO

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Senior iOS Engineer, iOS Engineer, Mobile Engineer If you are a Senior Mobile Engineer - iOS with experience, please read on! This is a REMOTE position but must be in one of the following locations

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Vice President, Internal Systems

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Colorado Springs, CO

💰 $186,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

REMOTE Vice President, Internal Systems needed for SaaS Sales Automation Insurtech Software! This Jobot Job is hosted by: Emma Goulden Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,901 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Colorado Springs, CO

💰 $2,901 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

RNnetwork is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Result Driven Sales Representative

🏛️ DaBella

📍 Colorado Springs, CO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you consider yourself to be an ASSERTIVE SELF-STARTING INDIVIDUAL ? Do you enjoy throwing ideas against the wall until one of them works to reach your end goal? DaBella is eager to hire CONFIDENT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Gold Star Foods is looking for Driver Class A Gold Star Foods

🏛️ Gold Star Foods

📍 Colorado Springs, CO

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Driver Class A Gold Star Foods - Gold Star Foods Driver Class A - Gold Star Foods Driver - Class A FULL-TIME $30/hr, plus $1000 new hire bonus, see details below Starting wage is $23-$30/hr ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Marketing Specialist

🏛️ Skyline Products, Inc.

📍 Colorado Springs, CO

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Skyline Products is seeking a Marketing Specialist to join our team. This role assists the Director of Sales and Marketing with all marketing-related efforts including print and digital marketing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Client Support Manager (3950)

🏛️ COMCOR INC

📍 Colorado Springs, CO

💰 $47,500 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Job Location CO- 3950 N Nevada Ave - Colorado Springs, CO Position Type Full Time Education Level 4 Year Degree Salary Range $47,500.00 Travel Percentage Negligible Job Shift Monday ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Interactive Teller (ITM) Agent - Full Time

🏛️ Ent Credit

📍 Colorado Springs, CO

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Interactive Teller position provides quality member service through technical competence, assuring work quality and Member service standards are upheld and maintained. Handle member transaction ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Parts Delivery Driver

🏛️ Transwest

📍 Fountain, CO

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a delivery driver you will be responsible for prompt delivery of truck parts from our facility. You will deliver to customers throughout the area in small pick-up truck or box truck. Advancement ...

Click Here to Apply Now

More
Yoder Post

Yoder Post

Yoder, CO
With Yoder Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

City
Colorado Springs, CO
City
Yoder, CO
