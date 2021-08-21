Job alert: These jobs are open in Navajo

(NAVAJO, NM) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Navajo.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Navajo:

1. Pediatric ICU (PICU) Travel Nurse RN - $6864 per week in AZ

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Fort Defiance, AZ

💰 $6,864 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

2. Traveling High Acuity Float RN

🏛️ Supplemental Health Care

📍 Fort Defiance, AZ

💰 $3,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description: Supplemental Health Care, a Nationwide Leader in delivering a Healthcare-Based Contingent Workforce has partnered with a hospital to supply an R.N. - Float - Must be able to float to ...

3. AZ- RN-Public Health-DAYS - $63.69 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Fort Defiance, AZ

💰 $63 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Public Health Nurse Experience in contact tracing, telephonic nursing and infectious disease knowledge are a plus. Requires BLS.Shifts: This is an 8 hour day shift position, may require some weekend ...

4. Ambulatory Care Clinic RN

🏛️ Supplemental Health Care

📍 Fort Defiance, AZ

💰 $2,250 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description: Supplemental Health Care, a Nationwide Leader in delivering a Healthcare-Based Contingent Workforce has partnered with a Clinic to supply an Ambulatory Care Clinic RN to work in a Ft

5. AZ-MA-VACCINE CLINIC- $41.40 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Fort Defiance, AZ

💰 $41 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Experienced Certified Medical Assistant for our Covid Immunization & Testing clinic. Must meet criteria for MA in State of Arizona. BLS required. SHIFT: 12 hours 7a-7:30p, mostly M-F, may require ...

6. Retail Team Member (Graveyard) Cashier

🏛️ Maverik

📍 Gallup, NM

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

*This is a new store currently under construction* Pay: $12.00 - $12.25 /hr. + $2.00 shift differential and an additional 12% premium pay** + monthly bonus potential, Career opportunities and growth ...

7. Grounds Worker - Gallup, NM, Part Time, only 1 day per month

🏛️ Tresco Inc

📍 Gallup, NM

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join Tresco, Inc. and be part of a growing and dynamic team! We have a great opportunity for a Grounds Worker! We offer an excellent benefit package to eligible employees that includes: *Medical

8. Family Support Specialist

🏛️ Desert View Family Counseling

📍 Gallup, NM

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Family Support Specialist (F.S.S.) is a community-based in home service program designed to help strengthen families in their homes, within their own neighborhoods and to help them meet the basic ...

9. Travel Nurse - RN - PICU - Pediatric Intensive Care Unit - $4680 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Fort Defiance, AZ

💰 $4,680 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ventura MedStaff is seeking an experienced Pediatric Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Fort Defiance, AZ. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 09/07/2021 Duration: 13 ...

10. Registered Nurse - NICU - 13 Week Contract ($4510/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Fort Defiance, AZ

💰 $4,510 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're offering NICU positions for Registered Nurses with experience caring for infants who may be diagnosed with congenital defects, recovering from delivery complications or prematurity for a 13 ...