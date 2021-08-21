Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

(Dublin, TX) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.



1. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Stephenville, TX

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

2. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Stephenville, TX

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

3. Satellite Installation Technician

🏛️ Allpro Satellites

📍 Stephenville, TX

💰 $1,600 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently seeking reliable and energetic individuals to join our team of Satellite Installation Technicians! This is a remote field technician position in which you will install, service and ...

4. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - Remote

🏛️ ASSURANCE Independent Agents

📍 Stephenville, TX

💰 $87,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now is the perfect time to pick your team for OEP, join Assurance and earn up to $600 in Sign-On Bonuses in the process! You're probably wondering: what makes Assurance THE place for U65 Independent ...