Dublin Voice

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

 8 days ago

(Dublin, TX) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42APJU_0bYsztt400

1. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Stephenville, TX

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Stephenville, TX

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Satellite Installation Technician

🏛️ Allpro Satellites

📍 Stephenville, TX

💰 $1,600 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently seeking reliable and energetic individuals to join our team of Satellite Installation Technicians! This is a remote field technician position in which you will install, service and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - Remote

🏛️ ASSURANCE Independent Agents

📍 Stephenville, TX

💰 $87,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now is the perfect time to pick your team for OEP, join Assurance and earn up to $600 in Sign-On Bonuses in the process! You're probably wondering: what makes Assurance THE place for U65 Independent ...

Click Here to Apply Now

With Dublin Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

