Start immediately with these jobs in Selma

1. Machine Operator - Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Ascend Staffing

📍 Uniontown, AL

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Apply today, work tomorrow, get paid weekly! Want to be hired fast? We're now hiring immediately for our Machine Operator job in Uniontown, AL. What We Offer * Weekly Pay of $10.50 per hour * Direct ...

2. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Selma, AL

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

3. Delivery Driver

🏛️ Ashley HomeStore

📍 Prattville, AL

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ashley Furniture HomeStore, the #1 Mattress and Furniture retailer in North America, has an immediate opening for a Delivery Driver. The ideal candidate is responsible for delivery and setting up ...

4. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Earn up to $130K a Year!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Prattville, AL

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more! CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 877-890-9882 Western Express has immediate openings for company drivers and driver trainers in ...

5. Assembly

🏛️ Advantage Resourcing

📍 Marion, AL

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our Online Application is Mobile / Cell Phone Friendly. We are hiring in Marion, AL for the 2nd shift to start immediately! Experience is not required. Here's an opportunity to break into the ...

6. Site Manager

🏛️ Marc-1 Car Wash

📍 Prattville, AL

💰 $46,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Site Manager Full Time Hiring immediately! The position starts at a salary of $42k-$46k PLUS + Quarterly and annual bonus of up to 40% of base salary depending on your experience including our ...