Jamestown, ND

Job alert: These jobs are open in Jamestown

Posted by 
Jamestown Post
Jamestown Post
 8 days ago

(JAMESTOWN, ND) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Jamestown.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Jamestown:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Em0pP_0bYszl4U00

1. Travel Nurse RN - Progressive Care Unit - $1,642 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Jamestown, ND

💰 $1,642 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Progressive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Jamestown, North Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Progressive Care Unit

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Project Management

🏛️ Butler America Aerospace

📍 Jamestown, ND

💰 $34 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Project Management Location: Jamestown, ND (58401) Duration: 12 Month Contract Pay Rate: $34.53/HR Job ID: #61900 Please send resume to krea@butler.com. Job Requirements:Manage shared workspaces ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Local CDL A Driver

🏛️ TJD Consulting LLC

📍 Jamestown, ND

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a CDL A Driver to join our team! You will be responsible for local hauling in the "Oil Patch" Tanker, Side-dump, Belly-dump. Responsibilities: * Safely operate a heavy or tractor ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Program Supervisor - Residential

🏛️ COMMUNITY OPTIONS FOR RESIDENTIAL

📍 Jamestown, ND

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Experienced Job Location Region VI - Community Options (Jamestown) - Jamestown, ND Position Type Full Time Education Level High School Salary Range $19.00 - $22.00 Hourly Travel ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Restaurant Sever

🏛️ Applebee's

📍 Jamestown, ND

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Applebee's Server $14-18/hr *DESCRIPTION: * Did you know Being a restaurant server is one of the best paying jobs out there? Easily make $15 - $30 once you take tips into account. Work a few hours ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Ranch hand

🏛️ Kleven Feedyard

📍 Medina, ND

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for a ranch hand for a 300 head cow calf operation as well we have a 2,000 head feedlot for starting cattle. Applicant would be mainly dealing with cattle, experience calving cows is desired

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Evening Cashiers - Start at 12/hour DOE

🏛️ S&R Truck Plaza Cafe

📍 Jamestown, ND

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Evening Cashiers For Convenience Store Start $12/Hour Depending on Experience! Must be able to handle fast pace. Gas & meal discounts, PTO and retirement benefits. recblid ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Field In-Home Solutions Technician

🏛️ DISH

📍 Jamestown, ND

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The In-Home Services organization supports thousands of talented employees in 135+ facilities delivering service solutions to customers in every zip code. Our installation technicians are leading the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Shuttle Driver

🏛️ Performance Food Group

📍 Jamestown, ND

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$60,000 to $80,000 annual salary AND a $8,500 Sign-On BONUS! Medical, Dental and Vision Benefits effective on your First day! Position Summary: The Shuttle Driver is responsible for driving tandem ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Security Officer

🏛️ Securitas Security Services

📍 Jamestown, ND

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Security Officer As a Security Officer with Securitas you will be responsible for the security and safety of property and personnel. You will be trained on all site-specific policies and procedures ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Jamestown Post

Jamestown Post

Jamestown, ND
ABOUT

With Jamestown Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

