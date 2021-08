Big changes are coming on ‘Mother of All Mother of None’. Last time on Motherland: Fort Salem, Tally was given a special assignment. She requested to bring her unit with her, and while this happened she was told her mission had changed. Tally also brought someone else along to help and Abigail wasn’t thrilled about it. When things went south Scylla proved to be more valuable than any of them could have imagined her to be. As this episode came to a close the unit captured and brought in a powerful foe. Now it looks like some big changes are coming on ‘Mother of All Mother of None’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.