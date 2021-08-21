Cancel
Sandersville, GA

A job on your schedule? These Sandersville positions offer flexible hours

Posted by 
Sandersville Journal
Sandersville Journal
 8 days ago

(Sandersville, GA) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Sandersville are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

1. Work From Home - Flexible Schedule / Insurance Sales

🏛️ The Maddox Agency

📍 Oconee, GA

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for confident, self-motivated individuals who are focused on integrity and client care as Sales Advisors and Managers. We are committed to the goal of helping to bring balance to the ...

2. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Milledgeville, GA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

3. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Milledgeville, GA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

4. Retail Stocking Associate $12.60/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Milledgeville, GA

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Our Associates (part-time) support the leadership team through operational execution and delivery of a rewarding customer experience.Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving ...

5. Respiratory Therapist

🏛️ Eagle Home Medical Corp

📍 Sandersville, GA

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

JOB DESCRIPTION: Respiratory Therapist JOB LOCATION: Dublin, GA FULL AND PART TIME AVAILABLE Employees are permitted to drive company vehicles home in order to handle on call emergencies. REPORTS TO

Sandersville Journal

Sandersville Journal

With Sandersville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

