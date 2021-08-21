Cancel
Mineral Wells, TX

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Mineral Wells

Posted by 
Mineral Wells Journal
Mineral Wells Journal
 8 days ago

(Mineral Wells, TX) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Mineral Wells-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Granbury, TX

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer



2. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Granbury, TX

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA



3. Cashier/Sales Associate

🏛️ Connel Oil Corp

📍 Willow Park, TX

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

GREAT JOB, GREAT COMPANY......Mr C Food Stores (Chevron Convenience Store) in Willow park, TX has an opening for a full time or part-time cashier/sales associate 30-40 hours a week. Hours are mainly ...



4. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Weatherford, TX

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...



5. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Weatherford, TX

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...



6. Site Directors and Program Specialists

🏛️ Camp Fire First Texas

📍 Aledo, TX

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CAMP FIRE IS HIRING!! Great Opportunity for Part-Time Work. Qualified individuals needed for our After School Programs in Ft. Worth and Aledo. We work with great schools and recently added 4 new ...



7. Retail Stocking Associate $14.05/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Weatherford, TX

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...



