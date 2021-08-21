Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Mineral Wells

(Mineral Wells, TX) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Mineral Wells-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Granbury, TX

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

2. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Granbury, TX

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

3. Cashier/Sales Associate

🏛️ Connel Oil Corp

📍 Willow Park, TX

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

GREAT JOB, GREAT COMPANY......Mr C Food Stores (Chevron Convenience Store) in Willow park, TX has an opening for a full time or part-time cashier/sales associate 30-40 hours a week. Hours are mainly ...

4. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Weatherford, TX

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

5. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Weatherford, TX

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

6. Site Directors and Program Specialists

🏛️ Camp Fire First Texas

📍 Aledo, TX

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CAMP FIRE IS HIRING!! Great Opportunity for Part-Time Work. Qualified individuals needed for our After School Programs in Ft. Worth and Aledo. We work with great schools and recently added 4 new ...

7. Retail Stocking Associate $14.05/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Weatherford, TX

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...