Ready for a change? These Winthrop jobs are accepting applications

(WINTHROP, WA) Companies in Winthrop are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Winthrop:

1. Public Works Director

🏛️ Town of Twisp

📍 Twisp, WA

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you a forward thinking and high energy person wanting to make a positive difference in the lives of an entire community? The Town of Twisp is seeking the right candidate for our Public Works ...

2. Now Hiring OTR & Regional CDL-A Company Drivers

🏛️ Certified Freight Logistics

📍 Stehekin, WA

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR and Regional Company Drivers Certified Freight Logistics Benefits: * Most drivers average $60K per year - top earners average $67K -$70K per year * Our goal is to provide you 2 ...

3. Drive Regional or OTR? Now Hiring Company Drivers.

🏛️ Certified Freight Logistics

📍 Stehekin, WA

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR and Regional Company Drivers Certified Freight Logistics Benefits: * Most drivers average $60K per year - top earners average $67K -$70K per year * Our goal is to provide you 2 ...

4. Hiring Regional Company Drivers - Top Drivers Avg. $70k/yr

🏛️ Certified Freight Logistics

📍 Stehekin, WA

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR and Regional Company Drivers Certified Freight Logistics Benefits: * Most drivers average $60K per year - top earners average $67K -$70K per year * Our goal is to provide you 2 ...

5. Hiring Regional Company Drivers - All Trucks 2018 or Newer

🏛️ Certified Freight Logistics

📍 Stehekin, WA

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR and Regional Company Drivers Certified Freight Logistics Benefits: * Most drivers average $60K per year - top earners average $67K -$70K per year * Our goal is to provide you 2 ...

6. Class A CDL Car Haul Truck Drivers

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Stehekin, WA

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next mile with the Nations #1 car retailer! Hogan removes the stress of guessing your weekly pay by offering HOURLY PAY ! $7,500 Sign on Bonus for Experienced Car Haulers APPLY FOR ...

7. Now Hiring OTR Company Drivers - 2,300-2,600 Miles per Week

🏛️ Certified Freight Logistics

📍 Stehekin, WA

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR and Regional Company Drivers Certified Freight Logistics Benefits: * Most drivers average $60K per year - top earners average $67K -$70K per year * Our goal is to provide you 2 ...

8. Now Hiring OTR Company Drivers - Top Earners Avg. $70k/yr

🏛️ Certified Freight Logistics

📍 Stehekin, WA

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR and Regional Company Drivers Certified Freight Logistics Benefits: * Most drivers average $60K per year - top earners average $67K -$70K per year * Our goal is to provide you 2 ...