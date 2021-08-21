Cancel
Durango, CO

Ready for a change? These Durango jobs are accepting applications

Durango Post
Durango Post
 8 days ago

(DURANGO, CO) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Durango.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Durango:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jBUrP_0bYszQU700

1. CDL Owner Operator Truck Driver - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year

🏛️ WD Logistics

📍 Durango, CO

💰 $275,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking Owner Operator Truck Drivers! Flexible Home Time - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year! WD Logistics, LLC is looking to partner with service-oriented owner-operators to haul bulk dairy and food ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Field Operations Manager

🏛️ Controlled Hydronics, Inc.

📍 Durango, CO

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

"Plumbing and Mechanical Contractor in Southwest Colorado looking for a field superintendent. Must have extensive experience in Plumbing and HVAC and be capable of effectively managing up to 15 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Civil Engineer/Project Manager PE 4-10 Yrs

🏛️ SET Engineering

📍 Durango, CO

💰 $55 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're Growing and Hiring - August 2021 SET Engineering is a small progressive land development engineering firm focusing on site civil design and traffic engineering for dynamic projects in southwest ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Insurance Agent - Remote

🏛️ DealerPolicy

📍 Durango, CO

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At DealerPolicy, we're changing the way people shop for insurance through technology. If youre a driven personal lines insurance agent with a high gear, digital orientation and a heavy growth ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Canvasser

🏛️ Renewal by Andersen, Esler Companies

📍 Durango, CO

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

THE RENEWAL BY ANDERSEN | ESLER COMPANIES STORY Renewal by Andersen is the full-service window-replacement division of 115-year-old Andersen Corporation, the owner of the most trusted family of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Police Officer

🏛️ Durango Police Department

📍 Durango, CO

💰 $77,112 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Durango Police Department offers competitive career opportunities for qualified individuals. Applications will be considered from individuals who are currently Colorado Peace Officer Standard and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Senior Programs Manager

🏛️ San Juan Basin Public Health

📍 Durango, CO

💰 $36 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH) is hiring a Senior Programs Manager for the COVID-19 - Communicable Disease Division. This position will lead and supervise the Disease Investigation and Control ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Plumber

🏛️ BOSS Mechanical Inc

📍 Durango, CO

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PLUMBERS WANTED Looking for licensed plumbers and apprentices to install all phases of plumbing. Must have transportation, be dependable and able to join a drug free work place. Pay DOE Please call ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. RN for Home Care Comfort Keepers - Durango, CO

🏛️ Fly.jobs

📍 Durango, CO

💰 $33 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description: Under the general supervision of DON or Administrator, the Home Health Registered Nurse delivers care to clients utilizing the nursing process of assessment, planning, intervention ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Apprentice stone mason

🏛️ La Plata Stone Design LLC

📍 Durango, CO

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hey all, my name is Sam Johnson and I own and operate La Plata Stone Design LLC. www.laplatastonedesign.com My company specializes in high-end, custom, dry-laid stone - lots of flagstone, retaining ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

With Durango Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Durango, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
