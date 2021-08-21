Cancel
Raymondville, TX

Ready for a change? These Raymondville jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Raymondville Bulletin
Raymondville Bulletin
 8 days ago

(RAYMONDVILLE, TX) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Raymondville.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Raymondville:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Po9NQ_0bYszOxt00

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Raymondville, TX

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse (RN) - Operating Room - $2,839/wk

🏛️ Trusted Health

📍 Harlingen, TX

💰 $2,839 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

About Trusted HealthTrusted is where modern nurses go to build their careers. Nurses are the backbone of our healthcare system and yet their options for finding new roles are cumbersome and outdated

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Direct Sales Manager

🏛️ Safe Haven Security

📍 Harlingen, TX

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At a glance: * A sales leadership role with 70% of time spent in the field and 30% spent in the office, leading and coaching a team of Outside Sales Representatives selling ADT's core residential ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Senior Financial & Budget Analyst

🏛️ Little Bear Produce - Edinburg, TX

📍 Harlingen, TX

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This analyst will report to the CFO and will provide a financial review of various operations and programs relative to their financial performance and viability along with the creation and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Insurance Sales Agent - Brownsville, TX

🏛️ Kemper

📍 Rio Hondo, TX

💰 $68,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Role: Insurance Sales Agent Employment Type: Full Time Pay: Commission Based We pay for performance! Successful first year agents average pay of nearly $38K in their first year with the second year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Bus Driver

🏛️ ESCAMILLA, HECTOR

📍 Mcallen, TX

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NOW HIRING Charter Bus Drivers Escamilla Tour Buses is hiring professional , customer friendly individuals. Full time/Part time positions available with paid training. Minimum of 1-2 Years driving ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Onsite Call Center Representative in Edinburg

🏛️ MMC Group

📍 Edinburg, TX

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MMC IS HIRING! Call Center Representatives to start September 21, 2021 Full time shifts available Monday - Friday between 8 am - 6:30pm Bilingual, Veterans, & IWD's are encouraged to apply $1000 SIGN ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Assistant Food Service Manager

🏛️ Willacy State Jail

📍 Raymondville, TX

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ASSISTANT FOOD SERVICE MANAGER A.) Position Summary Performs moderately complex food service supervisory work. Work involves supervising food preparation and service; ensuring prescribed sanitation ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Flat Iron Cooks / Cocineros de parrilla

🏛️ KHAN'S GRILL

📍 Edinburg, TX

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Khan's Grill is looking for Flat Iron Grill Cooks. If you can Stir-Fry on a Flat top-grill and have good Communication skills, we want you to apply. You'll earn over $10.00 an hour (Wage plus Tips ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Chill Area

🏛️ CRIS'S DQ INC San Juan, TX - Cris Hinojosa

📍 San Juan, TX

💰 $8 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Wash hands when leaving/returning to the station and at least once every Hour. Primary Duties: * Manage chill area: * Complete Chill Area Checklist * Read monitor and delegate orders to chill crew

Click Here to Apply Now

Raymondville Bulletin

Raymondville Bulletin

Raymondville, TX
ABOUT

With Raymondville Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

