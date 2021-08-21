Cancel
Henri Upgraded to Hurricane as It Barrels Toward the Northeast

By Daniel Politi
Slate
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFeverish preparations were underway Saturday in some parts of the Northeast as Tropical Storm Henri was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane Saturday morning. If it continues on its current path, the hurricane is expected to make landfall on Long Island or southern New England Sunday. The National Hurricane Center extended its hurricane warning from the southern coast of New England as several other areas in the region could be hit by a dangerous storm surge. The center warned of a “dangerous storm surge, hurricane conditions, and flooding rainfall” as early as Saturday night.

