Henri Upgraded to Hurricane as It Barrels Toward the Northeast

Things got even more worrying for the Gulf Coast overnight as Hurricane Ida strengthened massively early Sunday going deep into dangerous Category 4 hurricane territory mere hours before it was set to hit Louisiana’s coastline. As Ida chugged along in the northern Gulf of Mexico, its top wind speeds grew by 45 mph to 150 mph in a mere five hours. Meteorologists expect the hurricane to keep strengthening to 155 mph before striking the Louisiana coast on Sunday afternoon. That would make it just shy of a Category 5 hurricane that begins with winds at 157 mph. Only four Category 5 hurricanes have ever made landfall in the United States. Hurricane Katrina devastated Louisiana and Mississippi exactly 16 years ago as a Category 3 storm with winds of 125 mph. That storm killed 1,833 people and caused more than $100 billion in damage.