Point Roberts, WA

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Point Roberts

Point Roberts Journal
 8 days ago

(POINT ROBERTS, WA) Companies in Point Roberts are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Point Roberts:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RoJTw_0bYszKQz00

1. Shipping Receiving Clerk

🏛️ Threaded Security LLC

📍 Blaine, WA

💰 $40,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Shipping Receiving Clerk to become an integral part of our team! You will help coordinate incoming and outgoing shipment activities. Responsibilities: * Assemble, address, stamp, and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse (RN) - Operating Room - $3,754/wk

🏛️ Trusted Health

📍 Bellingham, WA

💰 $3,754 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

About Trusted HealthTrusted is where modern nurses go to build their careers. Nurses are the backbone of our healthcare system and yet their options for finding new roles are cumbersome and outdated

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $1,400/Week + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Swift Enterprises - Dedicated

📍 Bellingham, WA

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Swift Enterprises is Hiring CDL Class A Drivers Earn $1,400/Week - $2k Sign-On Bonus + $500 First Load Bonus Drive with the best of the best At Swift Enterprises, we're always looking for the best of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel SPD Tech - Bellingham, WA

🏛️ MOAB Healthcare

📍 Bellingham, WA

💰 $2,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MOAB Healthcare needs experienced travel Sterile Processing technicians for the following assignment: * Bellingham, WA * 2nd and 3rd Shift * $2200 Weekly! * Overtime Paid at $50 per hour! * Benefits ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Maintenance and Operations Manager

🏛️ CITY OF BLAINE

📍 Blaine, WA

💰 $8,954 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CITY OF BLAINE Maintenance and Operations Manager Salary Range : $7,079 to $8,954 per month plus 5% deferred compensation and benefits Under general direction of the Public Works Director, oversees ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Sales Representative Needed - WORK FROM HOME!

🏛️ The Reid Agency

📍 Bellingham, WA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: Sales Representative - Work from home! Employment Type: Full time and Part time positions available. Compensation: 100% Commission Based; UNCAPPED commissions with no limit on what you can ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Bellingham, WA

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Blaine, WA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Wildlife Program Manager/Biologist

🏛️ Lummi Indian Business Council

📍 Bellingham, WA

💰 $37 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OPEN: August 19, 2021 CLOSES: September 17, 2021 EXEMPT: Yes SALARY: (9/11) $25.09-$37.16 p/h DOE DIVISION: Wildlife SHIFT: Day DEPARTMENT: Natural Resources LOCATION: Tribal Administration ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Maintenance Supervisor - Deer Harbor Resort

🏛️ Wyndham Destinations

📍 Eastsound, WA

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Put the World on Vacation $24-$26 per hour- FT - Benefits At Wyndham Destinations our mission is simple: to put the world on vacation. With a spirit of caring, creativity and fun, our teams help ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Point Roberts, WA
ABOUT

With Point Roberts Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

