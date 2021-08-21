Cancel
Thomasville, GA

Job alert: These Thomasville jobs are accepting applications

Thomasville Post
(THOMASVILLE, GA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Thomasville.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Thomasville:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fNvny_0bYszHmo00

1. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $5,113 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Thomasville, GA

💰 $5,113 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Thomasville, Georgia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care ...

2. CDL-A Owner Operators & Lease Purchase Drivers

🏛️ Christenson Transportation

📍 Thomasville, GA

💰 $225,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Regional/OTR Owner Operator & Lease Purchase Drivers: JOIN THE MOST DRIVER-FOCUSED CARRIER IN THE COUNTRY! Why do the truckers truck at Christenson Transportation? Because we are 100% driver ...

3. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Thomasville, GA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

4. Maintenance Technician

🏛️ The Blue Marlin Group

📍 Tallahassee, FL

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Blue Marlin Group is recruiting for a Maintenance Technician for a beautiful apartment community in Tallahassee. The responsibilities of the Maintenance Technician are quite diverse including but ...

5. Hotel Front Office Manager

🏛️ Rose Garden Inn & Suites

📍 Thomasville, GA

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a full-time Front Office Manager who is all about hospitality and exceeding the highest quality of services offered to guests through management of the front desk, reservations ...

6. General Manager Designate Trainee

🏛️ Papa John's

📍 Thomasville, GA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Summary Manages and assumes responsibility for all functions of a Papa John's restaurant to ensure high quality products and customer service are delivered to ensure restaurant profitability. This is ...

7. Pullover / Forklift Operator

🏛️ Ambassador Personnel, Inc.

📍 Cairo, GA

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ambassador is seeking out a with Pullover Operator/ Forklift Operator to join one of our local clients here in Cairo, Ga. Duties: Performs various functions to fabricate Flexible heating and cooling ...

8. Laundry Worker

🏛️ Integra

📍 Moultrie, GA

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Essential Duties and Responsibilities: * Maintains flow of linen into the tunnel, washers, dryers, etc. * Pulls bags and/or processes other laundry activities in the designated order. * Loads linen ...

9. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Thomasville, GA

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

10. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Rogers Appliance Service

📍 Moultrie, GA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Customer Service Representative to join our team! You will be responsible for helping customers by providing product and service information and resolving technical issues

Thomasville Post

Thomasville, GA
ABOUT

With Thomasville Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

