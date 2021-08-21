Cancel
Medina, NY

Get hired! Job openings in and around Medina

(MEDINA, NY) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Medina companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Medina:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkdMN_0bYszBUS00

1. CDL Flatbed Truck Driver - Home Daily + Average $1,250-$1,840/Week

🏛️ Trans-SBQ - Local Flatbed Drivers

📍 Medina, NY

💰 $1,840 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers! Home Daily - $1,250 - $1,840 Weekly Avg - Excellent Benefits We at Trans-SBQ strive for balance and excellence in all that we do. A strong and healthy work ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Labor & Delivery Travel Nurse RN - $2520 weekly in NY

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Buffalo, NY

💰 $2,520 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ USHA-Buffalo

📍 Lockport, NY

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Customer Service Representative to join our team! You will be responsible for helping customers by providing product and service information and resolving technical issues

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Insurance Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Lockport)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Lockport, NY

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Marketing Associate

🏛️ E-Z Loan Auto Sales

📍 Lockport, NY

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Marketing Associate / EXCELLENT PAY & BENEFITS ! E-Z Loan Auto Sales is looking to expand their marketing department to support the exponential growth the company has been and is currently ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Diesel Mechanic/Technician - Start at $25.25/Hour + Excellent Benefits

🏛️ FedEx - Technician North Chili, NY

📍 Alabama, NY

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Diesel Technicians Start at $25.25/hour + Excellent Benefits FedEx Freight is looking for people to fill Shop Technician positions. Position Overview: To provide timely, quality, and cost ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Administrative Assistant

🏛️ OVL

📍 Buffalo, NY

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Summary: The HR Assistant will help employee's navigate agency information and whom best to contact with questions. This position will assist the Human Resources (HR) department with daily ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Dispatcher - IT Service

🏛️ Jobs at Nojaim, Inc

📍 Buffalo, NY

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Dispatcher (Information Technology) - Buffalo, NY Title: Dispatcher - IT & Customer Service Position: Full time, permanent hire (8am - 5pm / Mon - Fri) Location: Buffalo, NY 14212 Compensation: • ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDS Part Time Shift Supervisor

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Brockport, NY

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Shift Supervisor Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Shipping Receiving Associate

🏛️ Express Employment Professionals - Amherst, NY

📍 Buffalo, NY

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Express Employment Professionals are seeking an Shipping Receiving Clerk for a company in the Buffalo, NY area that that specializes in wire and screening solutions. 1st Shift: Monday - Friday/7am ...

Click Here to Apply Now

