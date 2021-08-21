Cancel
Greenville, AL

Job alert: These jobs are open in Greenville

Greenville News Beat
 8 days ago

(GREENVILLE, AL) Companies in Greenville are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Greenville:


1. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,641 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Greenville, AL

💰 $2,641 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Greenville, Alabama. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Insurance Sales Agent - Montgomery, AL

🏛️ Kemper

📍 Lapine, AL

💰 $68,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Role: Insurance Sales Agent Employment Type: Full Time Pay: Commission Based We pay for performance! Successful first year agents average pay of nearly $38K in their first year with the second year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Make up to $20/hour - Deliver with Waitr

🏛️ Waitr

📍 Greenville, AL

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for exciting and easy gig work? Need something super flexible? Have some free time that you wish could be used to make extra money ? Partner with Waitr today and start delivering food from ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Personal Care Attendant

🏛️ Help At Home

📍 Evergreen, AL

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Help at Home is hiring caregivers in your community TODAY! Wages starting at $9-10 per hour! $250 hiring bonus for all new Personal Care Attendants - COVID Relief Bonus! Start your career with the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Professional Dog Trainer

🏛️ Off Leash K9 Training

📍 Hope Hull, AL

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Become a Dog Trainer for the globally recognized dog training business, Off Leash K9 Training! JOB DESCRIPTION: As a Dog Trainer with OLK9, you will play a vital role in our dog-training family. You ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Cashier Clerk

🏛️ FinnWay Express

📍 Luverne, AL

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Duties: * Provide excellent customer service to our customers * Check customers out and collect payment * Assist with our duties, including, but not limited to: cleaning and stocking * Open 24 hours ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Binstocking agent

🏛️ Lightning Bolt

📍 Greenville, AL

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Title : Binstocking agent Starting Pay : $23/hr RETIREES WELCOME to Apply. Job Title Starting Pay RETIREES WELCOME to Apply. Hours: Flexible (but, must be performed within standard business hours ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Payroll Coordinator

🏛️ Advantage Resourcing

📍 Greenville, AL

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Career Position offering Competitive Salary, Bonuses, Excellent Healthcare Benefits and Employee Incentives Duties/Responsibilities: * Enters, maintains, and/or processes information in the payroll ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Warehouse Associate

🏛️ Tenax

📍 Evergreen, AL

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Tenax Corporation is hiring for Warehouse Associates to join our team! Warehouse Associate Duties and Responsibilities: * Monitor input and output of manufacturing machinery * Collect finished ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Team Member - Get Hired On The Spot in Greenville!!!

🏛️ Your Papa John's

📍 Greenville, AL

💰 $9 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Papa John's, people are always our top priority. Our secret ingredient is YOU! Our employees are much like our toppings. They're all different, but come together to make the ultimate pizza! Will ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Greenville News Beat

Greenville, AL
ABOUT

With Greenville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

