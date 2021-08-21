Cancel
Whiting, KS

Get hired! Job openings in and around Whiting

Whiting Updates
Whiting Updates
 8 days ago

(WHITING, KS) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Whiting.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Whiting:


1. Life Insurance Sales Representative - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Holton)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Holton, KS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

2. Maintenance Technician

🏛️ Club Car Wash

📍 Topeka, KS

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Overview : Club Car Wash is the quintessential growth company, projected to almost double its number of locations and employees in 2021 and 2022. Our culture of meritocracy inspires high ...

3. Warehouse Associate 2nd Shift

🏛️ Focus Workforce Management

📍 Topeka, KS

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Focus Workforce Management is seeking to interview candidates for a variety of manufacturing positions with a local ESTABLISHED company * Weekly Pay! * Must have transportation to work assigned ...

4. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Start at $21.68/Hour + Great Benefits

🏛️ FedEx - Elwood, KS City Driver

📍 Everest, KS

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A City Drivers in Elwood, KS! Home Daily - Starting at $21.68/Hour - Excellent Benefits! FedEx Freight is looking for people to fill City Driver positions. Position overview: Pick up ...

5. Hummert International (landscape supply manufacture)

🏛️ Focus Workforce Management

📍 Topeka, KS

💰 $600 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* Knowledge of nuts and bolts. Or similar hardware. * Usage of general hand tools. Such as ratchets, sockets, nail guns, air tools. * Be able to lift, up to 50 lbs. on occasion. * Quick learner, as far ...

6. CNA or CMA All Shifts

🏛️ Vintage Park

📍 Holton, KS

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

WE HAVE A GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR BOTH FULL TIME AND PART TIME EMPLOYMENT. SEEKING COMPASSIONATE AND CARING INDIVIDUALS DEDICATED TO PROVIDING QUALITY CUSTOMER SERVICE. OPEN POSITIONS: CMA's and CNA's ...

7. Support Manager - Department Head

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Sabetha, KS

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is a thriving essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Responsible for general Sales Clerk duties as well as specific departments throughout the store ...

8. Retail Team Member

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Sabetha, KS

💰 $8 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is an essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Individuals must be committed to exemplary customer service. Responsible for a variety of duties: sales ...

9. WELDER

🏛️ Shaker Recruitment Marketing for Caterpllar, Inc.

📍 Soldier, KS

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOB DESCRIPTION: NOW OFFERING NEW HIRE WELDING BONUS OF $1000* ***For candidates outside of 100+ miles, ask us about our $2000 relocation assistance!*** Your Work Shapes the World Whether it be ...

10. Tax Preparer

🏛️ H&R Block

📍 Holton, KS

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As you inspire people to make confident, informed decisions about their lives, careers, and money, you'll build client relationships that will grow stronger every year. Joining H&R Block as an ...

Whiting Updates

Whiting, KS
ABOUT

With Whiting Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

