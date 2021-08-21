Job alert: These jobs are open in Florence

(FLORENCE, OR) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Florence.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Florence:

1. Registered Nurse - ER - 13 Week Contract ($3590/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Florence, OR

💰 $3,590 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A challenging but rewarding position is open for a Registered Nurse with experience caring for patients undergoing life-threatening trauma or illnesses for a 13 week contract assignment at a ...

2. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Florence, OR

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

3. Production Worker - $500 signing bonus

🏛️ American Laminators

📍 Swisshome, OR

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$500 signing bonus after completed probationary period at e stablished long standing wood products company in Swisshome, Oregon seeking applicants to hire and promote. ARE YOU SOMEONE WHO: * Is ...

4. Caregiver / CNA $500 Sign On Bonus!

🏛️ New Horizons - Florence

📍 Florence, OR

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Salary: $15 an hour Bonus: $500 Job Type Full-time Part-time $15 Starting Base Pay! Make a difference in someones life. Be paid well. Grow professionally. New Horizons is a caregiver-first companywe ...

5. Entry Level Management

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Florence, OR

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, our company is looking to expand and we are looking for individuals in your area with a strong work ethic. This job consists mainly of talking to people over the phone in a professional manner ...

6. Customer Service Specialist

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Florence, OR

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, we are looking to fill positions immediately. We train our employees so no industry experience is needed. If you have experience, even better! We pay every week and we provide benefits. The ...

7. Accounting Clerk 1

🏛️ Douglas County

📍 Reedsport, OR

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Accounting Clerk 1 Print ( Apply Accounting Clerk 1 Salary $13.06 - $18.59 Hourly Location Salmon Harbor - Winchester Bay, OR Job Type Full Time Department Salmon Harbor Job Number 2021-00085 Closing ...

8. Dental Assistant

🏛️ Advantage Dental

📍 Florence, OR

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantage Dental Oral Health Center and its family of affiliated practices (Sarrell Dental & Eye, Community Dental Care) are working to revolutionize oral health care for communities across the ...

9. Labor & Delivery Travel Nurse RN - $3168 per week in OR

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Florence, OR

💰 $3,168 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

10. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $3,100 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Florence, OR

💰 $3,100 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Triage Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Florence, Oregon. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 09/13/2021