Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Lincoln

(Lincoln, NE) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Lincoln-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. Office Assistant: Part-Time (12:00pm-4:30pm, Tues-Thurs, 8:00am-4:30pm Fri: Omaha, NE)

🏛️ University of Nebraska

📍 Lincoln, NE

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Working Title Office Assistant: Part-Time (12:00pm-4:30pm, Tues-Thurs, 8:00am-4:30pm Fri: Omaha, NE) Department Eastern NE Rsch & Ext Center-9750 Requisition Number S_210685 Posting Open Date 08/09 ...

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Lincoln, NE

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

3. Part-Time Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Earnest & Associates, Inc

📍 Lincoln, NE

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

As a Customer Service Representative you will do more than just provide insurance you will provide a complete experience that gives our customers peace of mind. The ideal candidate will have strong ...

4. Proceed Finance Customer Care Specialist

🏛️ Security First Bank

📍 Lincoln, NE

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Experienced Job Location Lincoln - Fletcher Branch - Lincoln, NE Position Type Full-Time/Part-Time Education Level High School Salary Range $14.00 - $18.00 Hourly Travel Percentage ...

5. Van Driving Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$32/Hr

🏛️ Softproinc

📍 Lincoln, NE

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $32/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Van Driving

6. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Lincoln, NE

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

7. Sales Associate

🏛️ Haney Shoe Store Inc

📍 Lincoln, NE

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are a family owner shoe store that takes pride in properly fitting shoes and excellent customer service. We are looking for a permanent part time sales person. We specialize in safety shoes for ...

8. Insurance Telemarketer

🏛️ Eric Hancock- Farmers Insurance Agency

📍 Lincoln, NE

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Our growing insurance office is looking to fill an entry level sales position. We are hiring this position for full time and part time. It consists of cold calling, prospecting, scheduling ...

9. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Lincoln, NE

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

10. Security Officer Seasonal

🏛️ Securitas Security Services

📍 Lincoln, NE

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Security Officer - Part Time Seasonal Location: Lincoln, NE Pay: $17/hour Benefits & Perks: * Medical Insurance * Dental Insurance * Vision Insurance * 401k * Paid Time Off * Discounts (Retail, Phone ...