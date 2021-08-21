Cancel
Brainerd, MN

No experience necessary — Brainerd companies hiring now

Brainerd Daily
 8 days ago

(Brainerd, MN) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Brainerd companies are hiring people without prior experience today.

1. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Brainerd, MN

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

2. Coordinator

🏛️ SCMN Sport Clips

📍 Baxter, MN

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sport Clips has open positions for Coordinators. No experience required! Are you in Cosmetology or Barber school? This is the perfect side job for a cosmetology student! * $12 - $14/hr * Paid Time ...

3. Auto Glass Technician Trainee

🏛️ Safelite

📍 Brainerd, MN

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

You've probably never thought about working with auto glass for a living -- you're not alone! Our everyday heroes come from all sorts of backgrounds, many of which have little (or no) mechanical ...

4. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Brainerd, MN

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

5. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Brainerd, MN

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

