Hiring Now: These roles are open in Coleville

Here are a selection of open positions in Coleville:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Gardnerville, NV

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Behavioral Health Services Director

🏛️ Alpine County

📍 Markleeville, CA

💰 $10,477 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Behavioral Health Services Director - Alpine County Behavioral Health Services Director, Behavioral Health Services, Salary Range U10 ($9,492-$10,477)/per month Under general direction of the County ...

3. Independent Life and Health Agent - $75K-125K 1st Yr - Excellent Training System - Work from Home

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group

📍 Gardnerville, NV

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As an Independent Life and Health Agent with Symmetry Finanicial Group you will have access to a streamlined pathway to becoming a successful agent and independent business owner. Symmetry is part of ...

4. Executive Chef

🏛️ Goodwin Recruiting

📍 Gardnerville, NV

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Come join the premier restaurant concept in Northern Nevada. We are looking for people with a true passion for food and drink along with the drive to exceed all customer expectations. This is an ...

5. CUSTODIAL MAINTENANCE BUS DRIVER

🏛️ Eastern Sierra Unified School District

📍 Bridgeport, CA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CUSTODIAL MAINTENANCE BUS DRIVER wanted for Coleville and Walker schools. $18.40 per hour starting and up to $25.89 DOE. For more details and application call Lisa Kelly at 760-932-7441 For more ...

6. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Gardnerville, NV

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

7. Accounts Payable Clerk

🏛️ Robert Half

📍 Gardnerville, NV

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Robert Half has an Accounts Payable (A/P) Clerk opportunity that offers a stimulating work environment with a team of highly skilled professionals. While working closely and reporting to the ...

8. Echo Technician

🏛️ Medipro Medical Staffing

📍 Gardnerville, NV

💰 $55 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Gardnerville, NV 89410 Specialty: Echo Tech Shift: Day (8 Hours) 8:00 16:30 Start Date: ASAP Job Duration: 13 weeks Pay Rate: $55.00/hour Description: 5x8s -M-F 8-430 (flex earlier as needed). US is ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn Up to $106,756/Year + Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Dedicated Routes

📍 Gardnerville, NV

💰 $106,756 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Drivers for Our Dedicated Account! Home Weekly - Up to $106,756 Annually - $10,000 Sign-On Bonus WHY C.R. ENGLAND? * Home Weekly * Avg. Weekly Pay - $1,466-$1,862 (depending on location

10. CDL Team Truck Driver (Can Match) - Earn $70,000/Year + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ U.S. Xpress - Tag Team

📍 Gardnerville, NV

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is Hiring CDL-A Tag Team Drivers Earn $70,000/year with UP TO 18 WEEKS OFF! $1,000 Transition Bonus! Up to $30,000 in Sign-On Bonuses! LIVE THE DREAM. DRIVE TAG TEAM. U.S. Xpress Tag ...