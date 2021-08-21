Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houghton, MI

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Houghton

Posted by 
Houghton Digest
Houghton Digest
 8 days ago

(HOUGHTON, MI) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Houghton.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Houghton:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IkKHv_0bYsyWt600

1. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Houghton, MI

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Electronics Manufacturing Engineer

🏛️ CyberCoders

📍 Houghton, MI

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Electronics Manufacturing Engineer If you are a Electronics Manufacturing Engineer with relevant experience, please read on! Space. Enough said! We are developing and manufacturing revolutionary ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Traveling Reset Merchandiser

🏛️ RESOURCE PLUS OF NORTH FLORIDA INC

📍 Houghton, MI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Resource Plus is seeking traveling store setup personnel for fixture installation and merchandising projects. * Must work well on a crew in a retail setting * Must be prepared to travel for extended ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Local Coordinator for Student Exchange Program

🏛️ Greenheart Exchange

📍 Houghton, MI

💰 $30,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

By becoming a Greenheart Exchange Local Coordinator, you have the opportunity to change the world by bringing cultural exchange to your community. Local Coordinators are independent contractors who ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Dentist- $4200 per week-$105/hr- Correctional Facilities

🏛️ Healthcare Staffing Professionals, Inc.

📍 Baraga, MI

💰 $105 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Healthcare Staffing Professionals, Inc. has immediate needs for Dentist to fill full-time positions at Correctional Facilities and State Hospitals throughout the State of Michigan. Healthcare ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Telecommunications Construction Laborer

🏛️ CCI Systems, Inc.

📍 Houghton, MI

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Location: Upper Michigan and Wisconsin (primarily) Why CCI? CCI Systems, Inc. is an Employee Owned Telecommunications Company based in Iron Mountain, MI with 60+ years of industry knowledge and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Houghton, MI

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Average $80,000/Year + $2,000-$5,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Koch Trucking - Marine Fleet

📍 Houghton, MI

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Drivers Avg. $80,000 per Year - Up to $5,000 Sign-On Bonus - Great Benefits Looking to add some speed and excitement to your professional driving career? Want to stand out among ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Houghton, MI

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly or Daily - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress - Dedicated Drivers

📍 Houghton, MI

💰 $12,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Dedicated Truck Drivers Home Weekly or Daily - $1,000 Transition Bonus! Multiple Routes Available! Get Seated Fast! Don't Wait, Apply Now! Top-Paying CDL A Job Opportunities: * Choose U.S

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Houghton Digest

Houghton Digest

Houghton, MI
17
Followers
260
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Houghton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houghton, MI
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Opportunities#Upper Michigan#Al#Sc#Sd#Ut#Student Exchange Program#Dentist#Correctional Facilities#State Hospitals#Cci Systems Inc#Solo Team#Daily Dedicated Routes#Spanish#Az Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy