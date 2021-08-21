Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Houghton

(HOUGHTON, MI) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Houghton.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Houghton:

1. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Houghton, MI

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

2. Electronics Manufacturing Engineer

🏛️ CyberCoders

📍 Houghton, MI

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Electronics Manufacturing Engineer If you are a Electronics Manufacturing Engineer with relevant experience, please read on! Space. Enough said! We are developing and manufacturing revolutionary ...

3. Traveling Reset Merchandiser

🏛️ RESOURCE PLUS OF NORTH FLORIDA INC

📍 Houghton, MI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Resource Plus is seeking traveling store setup personnel for fixture installation and merchandising projects. * Must work well on a crew in a retail setting * Must be prepared to travel for extended ...

4. Local Coordinator for Student Exchange Program

🏛️ Greenheart Exchange

📍 Houghton, MI

💰 $30,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

By becoming a Greenheart Exchange Local Coordinator, you have the opportunity to change the world by bringing cultural exchange to your community. Local Coordinators are independent contractors who ...

5. Dentist- $4200 per week-$105/hr- Correctional Facilities

🏛️ Healthcare Staffing Professionals, Inc.

📍 Baraga, MI

💰 $105 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Healthcare Staffing Professionals, Inc. has immediate needs for Dentist to fill full-time positions at Correctional Facilities and State Hospitals throughout the State of Michigan. Healthcare ...

6. Telecommunications Construction Laborer

🏛️ CCI Systems, Inc.

📍 Houghton, MI

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Location: Upper Michigan and Wisconsin (primarily) Why CCI? CCI Systems, Inc. is an Employee Owned Telecommunications Company based in Iron Mountain, MI with 60+ years of industry knowledge and ...

7. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Houghton, MI

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Average $80,000/Year + $2,000-$5,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Koch Trucking - Marine Fleet

📍 Houghton, MI

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Drivers Avg. $80,000 per Year - Up to $5,000 Sign-On Bonus - Great Benefits Looking to add some speed and excitement to your professional driving career? Want to stand out among ...

9. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Houghton, MI

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly or Daily - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress - Dedicated Drivers

📍 Houghton, MI

💰 $12,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Dedicated Truck Drivers Home Weekly or Daily - $1,000 Transition Bonus! Multiple Routes Available! Get Seated Fast! Don't Wait, Apply Now! Top-Paying CDL A Job Opportunities: * Choose U.S