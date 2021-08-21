These Forrest City companies are looking for workers to start immediately

(Forrest City, AR) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Forrest City are looking for people who can start immediately.



1. Package Handler (Immediately Hiring) - Earn up to $18.40/hr

🏛️ Amazon

📍 Proctor, AR

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Memphis, TN Hourly pay rate: Up to $18.40, plus $1,000* sign-on bonus, when you start your Day 1 ...

2. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Forrest City, AR

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

3. Package Handler - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Amazon

📍 Edmondson, AR

💰 $100 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Memphis, TN Job opportunities vary by location. We update postings daily with open positions

4. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Earn up to $130K a Year!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Forrest City, AR

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more! CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 877-890-9882 Western Express has immediate openings for company drivers and driver trainers in ...