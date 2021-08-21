Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Socorro

(SOCORRO, NM) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Socorro.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Socorro:

1. Labor Delivery Travel Nurse RN - $4212 per week in NM- Socorro, NM

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Socorro, NM

💰 $4,212 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health, the modern healthcare staffing company, seeks an experienced registered nurse for this rewarding travel assignment opportunity. Join Nomad's growing team of registered nursing ...

2. Final Expense Specialist ($5k-10k monthly) Will Train!!

🏛️ Family First Life

📍 San Antonio, NM

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Family First Life aka "The Rogue IMO" is hiring licensed and non licensed life insurance agents. Not currently licensed? Get licensed in as little as 1 week! We offer "XCel Solutions" pre-licensing ...

3. NM-Ultrasound-8V - $54.77 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Socorro, NM

💰 $54 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

13 weeks assignment, 2 years' experience in current specialty required. Must be a team player, flexible and accustomed to fast paced environment. Must have successfully completed at least one 13-week ...

4. Class A CDL Truck Driver - Tons of Benefits!

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Socorro, NM

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...

5. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Socorro)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Socorro, NM

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

6. Sales Consultant verizon

🏛️ CellularSales

📍 Bosque, NM

💰 $122,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cellular Sales Cellular Sales is Growing Average and High-End Sales Consultants earn $68000 - $122000 / year For seven of the last eight years, Cellular Sales has received the Inc. 5000 award for ...

7. Direct Support Professional - Floater (Socorro, NM)

🏛️ Tresco Inc

📍 Socorro, NM

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join Tresco, Inc. and be part of a growing and dynamic team! We have a great opportunity for a Direct Support Professional - Floater position! Must be willing & available to work all shifts to ...

8. Registered Nurse - PCU - 13 Week Contract ($3700/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Socorro, NM

💰 $3,700 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jackson is offering a new opportunity to Registered Nurses with experience treating medical and surgical patients whose needs are not serious enough for the Intensive Care Unit, but too complex for ...

9. Registered Nurse - Labor and Delivery - 13 Weeks ($3700/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Socorro, NM

💰 $3,700 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're offering a rewarding LD position for Registered Nurses with experience managing the care of mothers and their babies during the delivery process for a 13 week contract assignment at a ...

10. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $3661.56 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Socorro, NM

💰 $3,661 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mynela Staffing is seeking an experienced Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Socorro, NM. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...