Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Renovo
(Renovo, PA) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Renovo-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.
1. Onsite Teacher - Part time
🏛️ C3 Cyber Club
📍 Howard, PA
💰 $75 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Part Time Job or Paid Internship - Onsite Teacher COMPENSATION : $40-$75 PER SHIFT (2.5 - 5 hour shifts) About Us: Cyberteck Academy is branched out of C3 Cyber Club which is an established business ...
2. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)
🏛️ Asset Life Insurance
📍 Lock Haven, PA
💰 $1,500 weekly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...
3. Truck Driver CDL B - Home Daily Harrisburg
🏛️ Feeser's Food Distributors
📍 Bellefonte, PA
💰 $70,000 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
CDL Truck Driver - $3000 Sign-on Bonus, Home Daily, & Earn $70K/Year - Harrisburg, PA We are seeking full and part-time Truck Drivers-CDL A or B to join our team in Harrisburg, PA! You will be ...
4. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $300/Day + No-Touch
🏛️ Dart - DEX Part Time
📍 Frenchville, PA
💰 $300 daily
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Ready for a New Local Part-Time Truck Driving Opportunity? Home Daily, Earn Up to $300/Day, Paid Orientation & More! Paid Vacation & Great Benefits! Our Part-Time Opportunities Include: * Home Daily
5. Retail Stocking Associate $12.90/hr
🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools
📍 Mill Hall, PA
💰 $12 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...
6. Part-Time Event Representative - Penn State
🏛️ BEST Crowd Management
📍 Renovo, PA
💰 $10 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
BEST Crowd Management is hiring for Event Security Staff & Guest Services! Be part of the staff team at Beaver Stadium in Penn State University! Perks of working with BEST Crowd Management includes
