Renovo, PA

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Renovo

Renovo News Watch
 8 days ago

(Renovo, PA) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Renovo-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Em0pP_0bYsyRTT00

1. Onsite Teacher - Part time

🏛️ C3 Cyber Club

📍 Howard, PA

💰 $75 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part Time Job or Paid Internship - Onsite Teacher COMPENSATION : $40-$75 PER SHIFT (2.5 - 5 hour shifts) About Us: Cyberteck Academy is branched out of C3 Cyber Club which is an established business ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Lock Haven, PA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Truck Driver CDL B - Home Daily Harrisburg

🏛️ Feeser's Food Distributors

📍 Bellefonte, PA

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDL Truck Driver - $3000 Sign-on Bonus, Home Daily, & Earn $70K/Year - Harrisburg, PA We are seeking full and part-time Truck Drivers-CDL A or B to join our team in Harrisburg, PA! You will be ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $300/Day + No-Touch

🏛️ Dart - DEX Part Time

📍 Frenchville, PA

💰 $300 daily

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Ready for a New Local Part-Time Truck Driving Opportunity? Home Daily, Earn Up to $300/Day, Paid Orientation & More! Paid Vacation & Great Benefits! Our Part-Time Opportunities Include: * Home Daily

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Retail Stocking Associate $12.90/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Mill Hall, PA

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Part-Time Event Representative - Penn State

🏛️ BEST Crowd Management

📍 Renovo, PA

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

BEST Crowd Management is hiring for Event Security Staff & Guest Services! Be part of the staff team at Beaver Stadium in Penn State University! Perks of working with BEST Crowd Management includes

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

ABOUT

With Renovo News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

