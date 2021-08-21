Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs
(Linden, TX) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Linden are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.
1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr
🏛️ Part Time Jobs
📍 Texarkana, TX
💰 $47 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer
2. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr
🏛️ Costco
📍 Marshall, TX
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...
3. WORK FROM HOME Bilingual Customer Service Specialist - Texas Only
🏛️ OptimumCX Customer Experience Solutions
📍 Texarkana, TX
💰 $14 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Full-time And Part-time (minimum 30 Hours Preferred) Compensation $14/hour. This exciting work-from-home job is a direct-hire opportunity with OptimumCX LLC that includes paid, virtual training
4. Part-Time Solo Class A CDL Driver
🏛️ Bright Flag Recruiting
📍 Texarkana, TX
💰 $150 daily
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Our client is now hiring Part-Time Qualified Class A CDL Solo Night-Time Drivers. We have newer Volvo, MAC or Freightliner automatic day cabs. Come Join a Team where Safety and Appreciation is #1 ...
5. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr
🏛️ Healthcare Jobs
📍 Texarkana, TX
💰 $57 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA
6. Retail Stocking Associate $14.65/hr
🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools
📍 Marshall, TX
💰 $14 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...
