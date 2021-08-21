Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Enid require no experience

(Enid, OK) Looking to get your foot in the door in Enid? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.



1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Enid, OK

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

2. Roustabout

🏛️ T&R Roustabout LLC

📍 Hennessey, OK

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Paying extremely competitive wages for entry level and experienced roustabout hands and truck pushers.

3. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Enid, OK

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

4. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees

🏛️ Tyson Foods

📍 Enid, OK

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Back Your Success With An Industry Leader! Largest Pay Increase EVER For Tyson OTR Drivers! Call A Recruiter For Details Tyson Foods provides CDL-A OTR truck driver jobs that offer fantastic benefits ...

5. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Enid, OK

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

6. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Enid, OK

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

7. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Enid, OK

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

8. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Enid, OK

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...