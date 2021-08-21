Cancel
Gainesville, FL

These jobs are hiring in Gainesville — and they let you set your own schedule

Posted by 
Gainesville News Flash
Gainesville News Flash
 8 days ago

(Gainesville, FL) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Gainesville are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RoJTw_0bYsyMJ400

1. Sales Representative ($20k commissions monthly)

🏛️ Family First Life

📍 Gainesville, FL

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Family First Life is the premier company for flexible schedule opportunities in a motivating environment of independent Life Insurance Agents. SEEKING: Licensed Life Insurance Agents, or the right ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. WORK FROM HOME Bilingual Customer Service Specialist - Florida Only

🏛️ OptimumCX Customer Experience Solutions

📍 Gainesville, FL

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Full-time And Part-time (minimum 30 Hours Preferred) Compensation $14/hour. This exciting work-from-home job is a direct-hire opportunity with OptimumCX LLC that includes paid, virtual training

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Gainesville, FL

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Gainesville, FL

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Gainesville, FL

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Marketing Intern / Brand Ambassador

🏛️ Moocho

📍 Gainesville, FL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Salary: Part time - ($15/hour) + bonuses Description: Moocho is one of the fastest growing contactless payment and rewards app. Moocho partners with grocery stores, restaurants and local vendors near ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. House Cleaner Part Time with Hiring Bonus

🏛️ Merry Maids of NC, SC, FL

📍 Gainesville, FL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Company and Culture Merry Maids is a professional housecleaning company that offers the best cleaning solutions and customer service to our clients. As trusted in-home professionals, we form strong ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Parts & Accessories Representative

🏛️ US SPARS

📍 Gainesville, FL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

US SPARS is currently seeking to hire a Sailboat Parts Specialist / Representitive ! Why Work For Us? * Stable work environment * Friendly staff/crew * Flexible schedule if needed * We care about our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With Gainesville News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

