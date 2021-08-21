Cancel
Dickinson Center, NY

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Dickinson Center

Dickinson Center News Alert
Dickinson Center News Alert
 8 days ago

(DICKINSON CENTER, NY) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Dickinson Center.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Dickinson Center:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R9Zk5_0bYsyLQL00

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Potsdam, NY

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $3,546 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Malone, NY

💰 $3,546 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Malone, New York. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist - $2574 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Massena, NY

💰 $2,574 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Registered Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Massena, NY. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2574 / Week ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Physician / Gastroenterology / New York / Locum Tenens / Gastroenterology Physician Job

🏛️ Staff Care

📍 Potsdam, NY

💰 $265 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

& Requirements Gastroenterology Physician - StartDate: ASAP Available Shifts: Day 8 Pay Rate: $253.00 - 265.00 This facility is seeking aGastroenterology Physician for locum tenens support as they look ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Maintenance Supervisor

🏛️ Cynet Systems

📍 Massena, NY

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for Maintenance Supervisor for our client in Massena, NY Job Title: Maintenance Supervisor Job Location: Massena, NY Job Type: Contract Job Description: * The Maintenance Supervisor ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. AT&T Sales Consultant

🏛️ Premier Technologies

📍 Potsdam, NY

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

VISIT OUR WEBSITE: www.premieruny.com Looking for a fun and challenging career and want to join a dynamic AT&T wireless company, where your ideas and talents truly matter? At AT&T Premier ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Entry Level, Customer Service & Sales Openings - No experience needed

🏛️ Smart Systems

📍 Massena, NY

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking individuals for Entry Level, Customer Service & Sales Openings - No Experience Needed to join our team! Both Full Time & Part Time openings available. You will be responsible for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Title Clerk

🏛️ Knight Automotive

📍 Franklin County, NY

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is currently seeking ​a Title Clerk & Accounts Receivable to join our team! You will be responsible for preparing and examining financial records for our company. Responsibilities

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Retail Merchandiser (Part-time)

🏛️ ActionLink

📍 Potsdam, NY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you seeking an opportunity that offers independence and flexible scheduling? Are you mechanically inclined and skilled at following detailed tasks and instructions? If so, then come join our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Long Term Care (LTC) Evenings/Nights 13 Weeks 183625

🏛️ TLC Nursing

📍 Canton, NY

💰 $70 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Registered Nurse (RN) Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) Company Overview TLC Nursing is looking for a dedicated, energetic RN | LPN | CNA for a travel assignment. Job Summary No travel experience is ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Dickinson Center News Alert

Dickinson Center News Alert

Dickinson Center, NY
With Dickinson Center News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

