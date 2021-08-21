Cancel
Granbury, TX

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Granbury

Posted by 
Granbury Post
Granbury Post
 8 days ago

(Granbury, TX) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Granbury-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CTjIw_0bYsyImA00

1. Seasonal Customer Service Associate II - Part Time

🏛️ Tarleton State University

📍 Stephenville, TX

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Title Seasonal Customer Service Associate II - Part Time Agency Tarleton State University Department Campus Bookstore Proposed Minimum Salary $11.50 hourly Job Location Stephenville, Texas Job ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Granbury, TX

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Weatherford, TX

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. HOUSEKEEPER - PART TIME - EVENING SHIFT

🏛️ Texas Health Resources

📍 Stephenville, TX

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Housekeeper- Part time, Evening Shift Are you looking for a rewarding career with top-notch benefits? We're looking for qualified Housekeepers like you to join our Texas Health family. Position ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. OCR Program Coordinator

🏛️ PECAN VALLEY MH-MR REGION

📍 Cleburne, TX

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Job Location Cleburne Clinic - Cleburne, TX Position Type Part Time Education Level Graduate Degree Salary Range $31.25 Hourly Travel Percentage Regularly Job Shift Day Description The ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

