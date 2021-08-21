Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Granbury
(Granbury, TX) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Granbury-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.
1. Seasonal Customer Service Associate II - Part Time
🏛️ Tarleton State University
📍 Stephenville, TX
💰 $11 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Job Title Seasonal Customer Service Associate II - Part Time Agency Tarleton State University Department Campus Bookstore Proposed Minimum Salary $11.50 hourly Job Location Stephenville, Texas Job ...
2. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr
🏛️ Healthcare Jobs
📍 Granbury, TX
💰 $57 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA
3. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!
🏛️ Assurance
📍 Weatherford, TX
💰 $61,100 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...
4. HOUSEKEEPER - PART TIME - EVENING SHIFT
🏛️ Texas Health Resources
📍 Stephenville, TX
💰 $17 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Housekeeper- Part time, Evening Shift Are you looking for a rewarding career with top-notch benefits? We're looking for qualified Housekeepers like you to join our Texas Health family. Position ...
5. OCR Program Coordinator
🏛️ PECAN VALLEY MH-MR REGION
📍 Cleburne, TX
💰 $31 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Job Details Job Location Cleburne Clinic - Cleburne, TX Position Type Part Time Education Level Graduate Degree Salary Range $31.25 Hourly Travel Percentage Regularly Job Shift Day Description The ...
Comments / 0