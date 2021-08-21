Cancel
Manchester, VT

Job alert: These jobs are open in Manchester

Posted by 
Manchester Dispatch
Manchester Dispatch
 8 days ago

(MANCHESTER, VT) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Manchester.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Manchester:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZAXQO_0bYsyHtR00

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Sunderland, VT

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,845 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Rutland, VT

💰 $2,845 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Rutland, Vermont. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Maintenance Technician

🏛️ Volt

📍 Queensbury, NY

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We've partnered with the leading global provider of sterilization products in the industrial, pharmaceutical and medical device industry! They are seeking Maintenance Technician to join their team in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Material Handler

🏛️ Volt

📍 Queensbury, NY

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We've partnered with the leading global provider of sterilization products in the industrial, pharmaceutical and medical device industry! They are seeking Material Handlers to join their team in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Warehouse Specialist

🏛️ Sherick Consults

📍 Gansevoort, NY

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Warehouse Specialist FULL-TIME $20/hr The warehouse associate is responsible for receiving, labeling, and storing incoming shipments, assessing stock for damages, keeping a concise record of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Personal Assistant PA

🏛️ Home

📍 Newfane, VT

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a personal assistant for our household! You will perform a wide variety of tasks to help us optimize our time as two busy business owners/managers. Responsibilities: * Run errands ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Remote Licensed Life Insurance Agent

🏛️ Colonial Penn

📍 Rutland, VT

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Licensed Life Insurance Agent $15.10 - $19.59 an hour Description Position at Colonial Penn Not sure where your insurance career will go due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Looking to use your Life ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Prep Cook / cashier / Store Clerk

🏛️ Weston Market Place

📍 Rutland, VT

💰 $750 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Prep Cook / Cashier / Store Clerk to become an integral part of our team! You will be responsible for selling products, merchandise, and services in a retail setting in order to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $110,000 Annually - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Yulduz Trucking Group - Team Drivers

📍 Glens Falls, NY

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Company Drivers! 1099 CDL-A Team Positions - Earn $110,000+ Yearly - Excellent Benefits! Pay Plans for Teams Drivers: * Earn $110,000+ annually * $0.68-$0.75 per loaded & empty miles

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Sunderland, VT

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

Click Here to Apply Now

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Manchester Dispatch

Manchester Dispatch

Manchester, VT
