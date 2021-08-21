Cancel
Auburn, CA

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Auburn

Auburn Updates
 8 days ago

(Auburn, CA) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Auburn-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

1. Open House Interviews: Food Sample Representative (Offers On The Spot; Apply to Attend)

📍 Granite Bay, CA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

2. Customer Service

🏛️ Swanson's Cleaners

📍 El Dorado Hills, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Customer Service We are currently hiring and training customer service staff for full-time & part-time positions. Our operating hours are Mon-Fri 10:00a-6:00p and Sat 10:00a-3:00p. Starting wage is ...

3. Class A Truck Driver

🏛️ A&A Concrete Supply

📍 Lincoln, CA

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CLASS A TRUCK DRIVER - Part Time (Less than 30 hours per work week) We are hiring Class A Drivers with previous experience for local work delivering aggregate and cementitious materials to various ...

4. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Roseville, CA

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

5. Job available - immediate employment - Part Time General Cleaner - Marsden West - Marsden West

🏛️ Marsden West

📍 Auburn, CA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Overview Marsden West, a Marsden Holding Company, is a facility services provider with an unmatched reputation for operational excellence. We clean, sanitize, and service large and small businesses ...

6. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Auburn, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

Auburn Updates

With Auburn Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

