Get hired! Job openings in and around Deer River

(DEER RIVER, MN) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Deer River.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Deer River:

1. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Grand Rapids, MN

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

2. NR Forestry Program Coord

🏛️ Minnesota - Natural Resources

📍 Grand Rapids, MN

💰 $84,793 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Job Class: Natural Resources Forestry Program Coordinator Working Title: Statewide Inventory Coordinator Who May Apply : Open to all qualified job seekers Date Posted : 08/13/2021 Closing ...

3. Assembly Technician

🏛️ Aerotek

📍 Grand Rapids, MN

💰 $300 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

*THIS POSITION IS IN ROSEAU,MN* * $100 a day in Per Diem * $300 Travel Credit to get to Roseau * Other fantastic benefits! FOR IMMEDIATE CONSIDERATION CALL (424)531-6089 AND ASK FOR CHRISTIAN

4. Packaging Professional

🏛️ FedEx Ground

📍 Bena, MN

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Auto req ID: 297086BR Job Summary FedEx Ground is an essential business that needs people to help us support the economy, handling life-saving medications and other items that keep our communities as ...

5. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Grand Rapids, MN

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

6. Service Assistant

🏛️ Dondelinger Ford

📍 Grand Rapids, MN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Dondelinger Auto Group is a family-owned dealership with over 50 years of experience. We're invested in growing our employees, and are always looking for qualified, enthusiastic individuals to join ...

7. Traveling Industrial Painters and Sandblasters

🏛️ Allen Blasting and Coating

📍 Grand Rapids, MN

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description Allen Blasting and Coating is a premier Industrial Sandblasting and Coating contractor and we are looking to invest in applicants who are looking for a career in the industrial painting ...

8. Security Officer

🏛️ Securitas Security Services

📍 Grand Rapids, MN

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Full Time Security Officer *Apply today for immediate consideration!* As a Security Officer with Securitas you will be responsible for the security and safety of property and personnel. You will be ...

9. Licensed Real Estate Agent

🏛️ Tier2Tek

📍 Grand Rapids, MN

💰 $180,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a talented real estate agent who will be paid on the draw system and can thrive with warm leads. In summary, you will be provided quality leads that you will need to follow up with

10. School Psychologist

🏛️ Montcalm Area Intermediate School District

📍 Grand Rapids, MN

💰 $72,020 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Location: Greenville and Stanton, MI Job Summary: The school psychologist collaborates with local district administrators and school-based leadership teams on MTSS activities. This includes ...