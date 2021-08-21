Cancel
Bronx, NY

No experience necessary — Bronx companies hiring now

The Bronx Beacon
The Bronx Beacon
 8 days ago

(Bronx, NY) Looking to get your foot in the door in Bronx? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Po9NQ_0bYsyCTo00

1. Client Service Executive (Entry Level) (J11404:NY)

🏛️ Pareto Law

📍 New York, NY

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Title: Client Service Executive Location: New York, NY Salary: $55,000-$90,000 Our client is a CultureTech specialist that helps you realize your workforce's full potential by building a stronger ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Class A Delivery Driver Trainee

🏛️ Performance Food Group

📍 New York, NY

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Starting Rate: $20 per Hour Health Benefits on Day 1! Union Representation with Teamsters Local 863 12-Week Training Program! Home Every Day! Like a good challenge? Team atmosphere? Physically active

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Stop and Shop Home Delivery Driver Non CDL- No Experience Needed

🏛️ Stop & Shop

📍 Hempstead, NY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Home Delivery by Stop & Shop, we are doing more than just putting groceries into boxes, we're feeding families. With 30 years of experience you know you are making the right choice! Be a part of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Entry Level Sales Bilingual Program (Spanish or Portuguese)

🏛️ New York Life Insurance Company

📍 New York, NY

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

BILINGUAL Insurance Salesperson ( ENGLISH/SPANISH) Necesitamos personas con deseos de salir adelante y comprometidos! La Compañía de seguros actualmente está buscando personal de ventas y servicio ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Physician / New Jersey / Locum or Permanent / Shipping/Receiving - Entry Job

🏛️ All Medical Personnel

📍 Elmwood Park, NJ

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Title: Shipping & Receiving Clerk for a major clinical diagnostics laboratory Location: Elmwood Park, NJ 07407 Job Type: Part-Time, Long-Term Contract/Temp(estimated to last through June - may go ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL-A OTR Dry Van Truck Driver - Earn $120K a Year or More!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 New York, NY

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 8779550815 Western Express is now hiring company truck drivers, trainees, and driver trainers. Whether you're an experienced driver or you're just ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Student Drivers and Recent Grad Truck Drivers-- Weekly Home time

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Paterson, NJ

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Drivers and Recent DriversBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50K in Your First Year

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Newark, NJ

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 New York, NY

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

Click Here to Apply Now

With Bronx Beacon, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Jobs
Jobs
Related
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Bronx calendar: What's coming up

1. FREE Outdoor Bomba Dance Classes in Roberto Clemente Plaza; 2. Free! - Raya and the Last Dragon & Hair Love | BTM Films on the Rooftop; 3. Mindset Reset: Change Your Thoughts. Change Your Life.; 4. BXFR Summer Fitness Series - Zumba; 5. Yankees vs. Orioles;
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Live events coming up in Bronx

1. Janiah'z Beauty & Essentials 1st Pop Up Shop; 2. Divine, A Solo Show; 3. 9/11 Day of Service Canvassing for Food Access in the South Bronx; 4. Copy of Digital Day; 5. Brotherhood fitness bootcamp every Tuesday and Thursday at 6 pm;
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Bronx-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Old farm house built in the 1940's with lots of southern charm and history. A great property to rehab, and create your very own
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Single-family homes for sale in Bronx

(BRONX, NY) Looking for a house in Bronx? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Diesel: Bronx's cheapest, according to survey

(BRONX, NY) You could be saving up to $1.00 per gallon on diesel in Bronx, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Bronx area on Tuesday, found that BJ's at 5 Secor Lnhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Mobil at 133-11 Roosevelt Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.09.
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Check out these homes for sale in Bronx now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Welcome to 104-16 171 street in Jamaica queens. This Beautiful home upon entry, exudes warmth and it features a large Family room / Living
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Bronx

(BRONX, NY) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Bronx, from fashion updates to viral videos. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
JobsPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Remote Customer Support Specialist; 2. Seasonal Licensed Medicare Sales Agent - Remote; 3. Customer Support Representative - Remote Position; 4. 100% Remote Bilingual Customer Service Representative; 5. Customer Support Representative (Remote);
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Bronx

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Bronx: 1. Customer Service Sales Representative; 2. AAE / Account Executive; 3. Fast Casual Shift Manager; 4. Administrative Assistant; 5. Foster Coordinator; 6. Greeter; 7. S&D Driver; 8. Walker - DYX2/DNK5/DNY1 New York, NY (Starting
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Bronx diesel prices: $1.22/gallon savings at Bronx's cheapest station

(BRONX, NY) You could be saving up to $1.22 per gallon on diesel in Bronx, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Bronx area went to BJ's at 5 Secor Ln, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.07 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.29, at Mobil at 133-11 Roosevelt Ave, the survey found:
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Top homes for sale in Bronx

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Commuters' dream location just a 5 minute walk from the PATH in Downtown Hoboken. This home has it all, expand across 1365sf, two

