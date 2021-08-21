No experience necessary — Bronx companies hiring now

(Bronx, NY) Looking to get your foot in the door in Bronx? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.



1. Client Service Executive (Entry Level) (J11404:NY)

🏛️ Pareto Law

📍 New York, NY

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Title: Client Service Executive Location: New York, NY Salary: $55,000-$90,000 Our client is a CultureTech specialist that helps you realize your workforce's full potential by building a stronger ...

2. CDL Class A Delivery Driver Trainee

🏛️ Performance Food Group

📍 New York, NY

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Starting Rate: $20 per Hour Health Benefits on Day 1! Union Representation with Teamsters Local 863 12-Week Training Program! Home Every Day! Like a good challenge? Team atmosphere? Physically active

3. Stop and Shop Home Delivery Driver Non CDL- No Experience Needed

🏛️ Stop & Shop

📍 Hempstead, NY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Home Delivery by Stop & Shop, we are doing more than just putting groceries into boxes, we're feeding families. With 30 years of experience you know you are making the right choice! Be a part of ...

4. Entry Level Sales Bilingual Program (Spanish or Portuguese)

🏛️ New York Life Insurance Company

📍 New York, NY

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

BILINGUAL Insurance Salesperson ( ENGLISH/SPANISH) Necesitamos personas con deseos de salir adelante y comprometidos! La Compañía de seguros actualmente está buscando personal de ventas y servicio ...

5. Physician / New Jersey / Locum or Permanent / Shipping/Receiving - Entry Job

🏛️ All Medical Personnel

📍 Elmwood Park, NJ

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Title: Shipping & Receiving Clerk for a major clinical diagnostics laboratory Location: Elmwood Park, NJ 07407 Job Type: Part-Time, Long-Term Contract/Temp(estimated to last through June - may go ...

6. CDL-A OTR Dry Van Truck Driver - Earn $120K a Year or More!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 New York, NY

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 8779550815 Western Express is now hiring company truck drivers, trainees, and driver trainers. Whether you're an experienced driver or you're just ...

7. Student Drivers and Recent Grad Truck Drivers-- Weekly Home time

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Paterson, NJ

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Drivers and Recent DriversBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50K in Your First Year

8. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Newark, NJ

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

9. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 New York, NY

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...