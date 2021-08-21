Hiring Now: These roles are open in Wyalusing

(WYALUSING, PA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Wyalusing.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Wyalusing:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Average $1,700/Week + $5,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Ryder - Mid Atlantic DST

📍 Wyalusing, PA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ryder is Hiring CDL Class A Drivers Quality Home Time - Average $1,700+/Week + $5k Sign-On Ryder is a commercial transportation, logistics, and supply chain management solutions company in business ...

2. ATandT Sales Consultant

🏛️ Premier Technologies

📍 Towanda, PA

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

VISIT OUR WEBSITE: www.premieruny.com Looking for a fun and challenging career and want to join a dynamic AT&T wireless company, where your ideas and talents truly matter? At AT&T Premier ...

3. Carpenter

🏛️ Brown Contracting

📍 Tunkhannock, PA

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

If you are a hardworking, honest, and skilled in residential construction, we have a great opportunity for you. We are a residential construction and remodeling company looking for a highly motivated ...

4. Plant Operator

🏛️ Aerotek

📍 Towanda, PA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***SEEKING PLANT OPERATORS- FULL TIME-PERMANENT POSITION*** Seeking Plant Operators in the Towanda, PA/Standing Stone, PA areas. Candidates must: * Have reliable transportation * Be a reliable ...

5. Direct Support Professional DSP/Caregiver - Clifford Twp part time

🏛️ Care For People Plus, Inc.

📍 Lenoxville, PA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Care For People Plus is looking for compassionate Direct Support Professionals (DSP) to support individuals living with intellectual disabilities in their everyday lives. The fulfilment and ...

6. Package Sorter - Amazon Hiring Now!

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Shavertown, PA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Hanover Township, PA Hourly pay rate: $15.50 Immediate openings available now. Amazon remains open ...

7. Office Clerk

🏛️ Red Rock Job Corps

📍 Lopez, PA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job description This position is located in Lopez PA at the Red Rock Job Corps Center. Responsible for making appointments, setting schedules and filing. High School Diploma or equivalent required

8. Bartender Waitress

🏛️ Towanda Golf Club

📍 Towanda, PA

💰 $7 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Bartender Waitress to become an integral part of our team! You will take orders and serve food to patrons at the dining establishment. Responsibilities: * Serve food and beverages to ...

9. PA-RN-Evenings and Nights - $54.14 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Athens, PA

💰 $54 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Need RNs for Long Term Care Facility. Currently 59 residents. Days and nights rotation Shift: Days and Nights EOW Specialty Type: Nursing Sub Specialties: Registered Nurse,Skilled Nursing (SNF ...

10. Travel Nurse RN - Acute Care - $2,004 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Athens, PA

💰 $2,004 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Coast Medical Service is seeking a travel nurse RN Acute Care for a travel nursing job in Athens, Pennsylvania. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Acute Care * Discipline: RN * Start Date