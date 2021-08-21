Cancel
Spicer, MN

Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

Spicer Updates
Spicer Updates
 8 days ago

(Spicer, MN) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Spicer are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkdMN_0bYsyAiM00

1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Cold Spring, MN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Retail Merchandiser - Flexible Schedule

🏛️ Driveline Retail Merchandising, Inc.

📍 Paynesville, MN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Benefits Driveline offers Retail Merchandisers flexible scheduling and opportunities to enroll in benefits beginning after just 91 days of employment! Programs are subject to benefit eligibility and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Willmar, MN

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Jennie-O Turkey Store -BAP Part Time Afternoon Sanitation - Willmar, MN

🏛️ Hormel Foods Corp.

📍 Willmar, MN

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

SIGN ON BONUS - $500 at 6 months and $500 at one year! GREAT PART TIME POSITION/ JOB FOR INDIVIDUALS ATTENDING SCHOOL OR WISH TO SUPPLEMENT THEIR INCOME. STARTING RATE OF PAY $16.00 PER HOUR!!!! Work ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Retail Stocking Associate $15.55/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Willmar, MN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. $13 pr HR -PT Essential Merchandiser-Cold Spring , MN

🏛️ Strategic Retail Solutions

📍 Cold Spring, MN

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part Time Reset Merchandiser Flexible Mon- Friday daytime hours, Great add on & can easily be worked in with other work commitments. Strategic Retail Solutions LLC is a leading retail merchandising ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Physician / Surgery - General / Minnesota / Permanent / Geriatrician Job

🏛️ Vohra Wound Physicians

📍 Willmar, MN

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Geriatricians Needed for Full- and Part-Time Careers with Fast Growing Post-Acute Care Practice Get Your Life Back - No Nights, No Call, No Weekends! Join Vohra Wound Physicians , the largest and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

