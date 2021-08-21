Cancel
Harrisonville, MO

These Harrisonville companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Posted by 
Harrisonville Dispatch
Harrisonville Dispatch
 8 days ago

(Harrisonville, MO) These companies are hiring Harrisonville residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t23iS_0bYsy9us00

1. Amazon DSP - Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Peculiar, MO

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DMC2 Kansas City, MO (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DMC2 - Kansas City - 3601 Enterprise ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Security Officer - Part-Time Flex - Kansas City North

🏛️ Securitas Security Services

📍 Kansas City, MO

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Security Officer - Flex - Part-time *Flexible hours! Entry level! Apply today for immediate consideration!* As a Security Officer with Securitas you will be responsible for the security and safety of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Customer Service Attendant

🏛️ Aston Carter

📍 Olathe, KS

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for entry-level candidates, open to working at a family-owned business in the Lenexa, KS area! Room for advancement and competitive pay, for entry-level candidates. Must be open to working ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Appointment Setter - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Blue Raven Solar

📍 Independence, MO

💰 $75 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$20/hr PLUS commissions - no experience required! Description: Blue Raven Solar is immediately hiring a Solar Sales Appointment Setter to join our award-winning team. We are ranked as one of the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Overland Park, KS

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Account Manager - Entry Level

🏛️ Millennium Recruiting, Inc.

📍 Overland Park, KS

💰 $800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are one of the area's major marketing firms, and we're continuing to expand. We are in need of new ENTRY LEVEL manager trainees with fresh and innovative ideas to represent the major companies we ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Kansas City, MO

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Overland Park, KS

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Lee'S Summit, MO

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees

🏛️ Tyson Foods

📍 Harrisonville, MO

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Back Your Success With An Industry Leader! Largest Pay Increase EVER For Tyson OTR Drivers! Call A Recruiter For Details Tyson Foods provides CDL-A OTR truck driver jobs that offer fantastic benefits ...

Click Here to Apply Now

